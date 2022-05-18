Roman Abramovich and UK Government reach resolution to push through Chelsea sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Roman Abramovich and UK Government reach resolution to push through Chelsea sale

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 8:07 am Updated: May 18, 2022, 8:21 am
Stamford Bridge will play host to a new owner when Todd Boehly buys the Blues from Roman Abramovich (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stamford Bridge will play host to a new owner when Todd Boehly buys the Blues from Roman Abramovich (Mike Egerton/PA)

Roman Abramovich and the UK Government have found a legal resolution that should now usher through the Chelsea sale, the PA news agency understands.

Lawyers for Abramovich and the Government are understood to have found common ground on how to handle the Stamford Bridge club’s £1.5billion debt to the Chelsea owner.

Abramovich has wanted to write off that debt since putting Chelsea up for sale on March 2, but Downing Street sanctions blocked that process amid frozen accounts.

Roman Abramovich File Photo
Roman Abramovich, pictured, will sell Chelsea having led the Blues to 21 trophies in his 19 years at the helm (Adam Davy/PA)

Government chiefs are understood to have raised repeated concerns that Abramovich would renege on his pledge to waive those loans, despite detailed assurances and planning from the Chelsea owner.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire and his lawyers are now understood to be confident, however, that their latest proposals will prove acceptable to Downing Street.

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly struck a purchase agreement to buy Chelsea for £4.25bn in the early hours of May 7, having won the ultra-competitive and uniquely public race.

US magnate Boehly met Chelsea managers Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes last week and will now hope to take the Stamford Bridge helm with little further delay.

The Premier League must give the final sign-off on Boehly’s consortium through owners and directors tests, before the Government issues a new licence to allow the sale to complete.

Government approval for the sale should also give the green light for Abramovich’s plan for the sale’s proceeds to be donated to a new charitable foundation.

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Todd Boehly, right, with Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, left (Adam Davy/PA)

Former UNICEF UK executive director Mike Penrose has been tasked to set up the foundation to provide humanitarian aid, starting with victims of the war in Ukraine.

Penrose insisted the foundation could “change the face of humanitarian aid”, with some £2.5bn expected to be donated to the independent charitable body.

Abramovich officially put Chelsea up for sale in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old was then sanctioned by the UK Government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven his links to Vladimir Putin.

Chelsea’s temporary Government licence expires on May 31, with the date acting as a hard deadline for the sale.

The expected resolution between Abramovich and the Government should now mean that deadline remains on course to be met.

Eldridge Industries co-founder Boehly will become controlling owner of Chelsea once his takeover is complete.

Clearlake Capital will take the majority shareholding in the new Chelsea structure, with the California investment firm’s co-founder Behdad Eghbali due to work closely with Boehly on big financial decisions at the Blues.

