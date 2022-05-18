German town grounds cats to save rare birds By Press Association May 18, 2022, 10:36 am The decree has reportedly prompted anguish among pet owners (Michael Probst/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Some cat owners in a German town have been ordered to keep their pets indoors until the end of August in a bid to protect a rare bird during its breeding season. The decree is designed to help save the crested lark, which makes its nest on the ground and is therefore easy prey for feline hunters. The bird’s population in western Europe has declined sharply in recent decades. Authorities in the town of Walldorf said that “among other things the survival of the species depends on every single chick”. The decree, which applies to all cats in the southern part of the town and will be repeated for the coming three years, has reportedly prompted anguish among pet owners. Regional daily Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung reported that the head of the local animal protection association plans to take legal steps to challenge the decree. “Please remain calm,” it quoted him as saying. “I can assure you we’ll do our best to stop this disproportionate measure.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Keep dogs on short leads to protect ground-nesting birds – Wildlife Trusts The Aberdonian – Cat tales through the years Aberdeen family ‘cry happy tears’ after cat that was missing for over two years returns Warning after more than 30 kittens born to just eight cats in just a few weeks