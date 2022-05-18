United States men’s and women’s national teams reach equal pay agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
United States men’s and women’s national teams reach equal pay agreement

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 1:37 pm
The US celebrate winning the 2019 Women’s World Cup (PA)
The US celebrate winning the 2019 Women’s World Cup (PA)

An equal pay agreement has been reached for the United States men’s and women’s national teams.

A settlement was struck in February over the US women’s national team’s long legal battle with their federation for equal pay with male counterparts.

On Wednesday it was announced that the United States Soccer Federation along with the men’s and women’s national team unions had signed collective bargaining agreements that achieve equal pay.

“The two CBAs, which run through 2028, achieve equal pay through identical economic terms,” the federation said in a statement.

“These economic terms include identical compensation for all competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, and the introduction of the same commercial revenue sharing mechanism for both teams.”

The agreement makes the USSF the first federation to equalise prize money for participation in respective World Cups, plus improves aspects such as player health, safety and data privacy.

US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone – a World Cup winner in 1999 – said: “This is a truly historic moment.

“These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world.”

Becky Sauerbrunn, US women’s international and president of the United States Women’s National Team Players Association, said: “The accomplishments in this CBA are a testament to the incredible efforts of WNT players on and off the field.

“We hope that this agreement and its historic achievements in not only providing for equal pay but also in improving the training and playing environment for national team players will similarly serve as the foundation for continued growth of women’s soccer both in the United States and abroad.”

Walker Zimmerman, part of the United States National Soccer Team Players Association’s leadership group and a senior men’s international, echoed those sentiments.

“They said equal pay for men and women was not possible, but that did not stop us and we went ahead and achieved it,” the Nashville defender said.

“We hope this will awaken others to the need for this type of change, and will inspire FIFA and others around the world to move in the same direction.”

