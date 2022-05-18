Alberto Dainese secures first home victory of Giro d’Italia on stage 11

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Alberto Dainese secures first home victory of Giro d’Italia on stage 11

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 4:24 pm
Italy’s Alberto Dainese won stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia (Gian Mattia D’Alberto/AP)
Alberto Dainese delivered the first home victory of this year’s Giro d’Italia as he won stage 11 in Reggio Emilia.

The 24-year-old upset the bigger name sprinters as he powered his way past Fernando Gaviria, Simone Consonni and Arnaud Demare to win on the line and take his first victory in two years – and his first in a Grand Tour.

Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan were both too far back – Cavendish perhaps paying for the loss of key lead-out man Michael Morkov to illness – but Dainese had been alongside Cavendish when he launched his attack, finding space on the left to come from well back in the pack.

Dainese had expected to be riding in support of DSM team-mate Cees Bol, but made the most of a late change of plan.

“In the morning the plan was to go for Cees in the sprint but in the last kilometres we swapped because he didn’t feel so good. I tried to stay relaxed and following the guys.

“To have Romain (Bardet), third in the GC, giving me a lead out to the last corner showed how we work as a team.

“I was a bit boxed in but found a gap on the left and in the last 20 metres I came past (Gaviria) and that felt super.”

With the threat of crosswinds not materialising, the sprint finish at the end of the 203km stage from Santarcangelo di Romagna allowed Juan Pedro Lopez to retain the leader’s pink jersey for another day.

However, there was one notable change at the top of the general classification with Richard Carapaz using the bonus sprint to pick up three seconds which moved him up to second, 12 seconds off pink.

That bumps Joao Almeida and Bardet to third and fourth, with Jai Hindley, Guillaume Martin and Mikel Landa the other riders still within 30 seconds of Lopez as the race passes the halfway mark.

The day began with confirmation that Biniam Girmay had been forced to pull out of the race after  injuring his eye while celebrating his historic stage win on Tuesday.

Girmay became the first black African to win a stage of a Grand Tour when he beat Mathieu Van Der Poel in a reduced sprint in Jesi, but his celebrations were cut short when he was struck in the eye by the cork from a Prosecco bottle on the podium, with his debut Grand Tour now over.

“Yesterday when I arrived (at the hotel) after the hospital, the bad moment, I enjoyed it a bit with my team-mates, the staff, everybody,” Girmay said in a video posted by the Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux team.

“I am happy now, I was a bit sad about what happened with the champagne but when I came back they were super happy.

“But today unluckily I didn’t start the race because still, my eye, I need some rest to give more power to the eye. I’m just looking forward to the rest of the season. Thank you to everybody who supported me and pushed me. I’m OK now. See you soon.”

