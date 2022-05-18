Amber Heard’s friend says she saw bruises inflicted by Depp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Amber Heard’s friend says she saw bruises inflicted by Depp

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 5:06 pm
Amber Heard talks with her lawyer (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)
A friend of actor Amber Heard has testified that she saw bruises and cuts left in the aftermath of multiple incidents of abuse inflicted by Ms Heard’s ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

In a recorded deposition played for jurors, Raquel Pennington said she never personally witnessed Mr Depp strike Ms Heard. But she said she saw the injuries, and she took photos of Ms Heard’s face in December 2015 after a fight in which Ms Heard says Mr Depp head-butted her and perhaps broke her nose.

The photo shows a swollen nose, a cut lip and two moderately black eyes on Ms Heard’s face.

Raquel Pennington testifying in a previously recorded video deposition, as a picture of actor Amber Heard is seen on screen in the courtroom
She also took a photo of strands of hair that she said were ripped from Ms Heard’s scalp.

Ms Heard “often had to cover bruises and injuries on her face” with makeup, Ms Pennington said in the January 2022 deposition.

Ms Pennington said she did not really consider herself a current friend of Ms Heard, and that the two grew apart in the last year.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for libel in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Johnny Depp
His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

The trial is now in its fifth week.

Mr Depp says he never struck Ms Heard and that he was the victim of abuse inflicted by Ms Heard.

The December 2015 fight is one of several that were disputed. While jurors have seen the photos taken by Ms Pennington documenting the injuries, they have also seen video of Ms Heard’s appearance on a late-night talk show the next day in which those injuries were not visible.

Amber Heard
Ms Heard has said the injuries were just covered by makeup.

Ms Pennington’s testimony comes after Ms Heard wrapped up her time on the witness stand, including two gruelling days of cross-examination in which Mr Depp’s lawyers questioned Ms Heard about the truthfulness of her allegations of physical and sexual abuse.

Ms Pennington’s testimony provides corroborating evidence to several of the alleged assaults. In addition to the December 2015 incident, Ms Pennington said she saw cuts on Ms Heard’s feet when she returned from a trip to Australia in March 2015. Ms Heard testified that Mr Depp sexually assaulted Ms Heard with a liquor bottle on that trip and that she cut her feet on broken glass from the attack.

And Ms Pennington, who lived for a time in a suite of penthouses along with Mr Depp and Ms Heard, said she was the first person to see Ms Heard during a final fight between the couple in May 2016 that precipitated the couple’s divorce.

