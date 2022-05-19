Mark Cavendish determined to continue racing for at least two more years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Mark Cavendish determined to continue racing for at least two more years

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 11:49 am
Mark Cavendish claimed victory on the third stage of the 2022 Giro d’Italia in Hungary (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)
Mark Cavendish claimed victory on the third stage of the 2022 Giro d’Italia in Hungary (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Mark Cavendish is determined to continue racing for at least another two years.

Earlier this month, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider Cavendish ensured a winning return to the Giro d’Italia as he sprinted to victory on stage three in Hungary.

Cavendish, making a first appearance at the grand tour since 2013, will turn 37 on Saturday.

The ‘Manx Missile’ has delivered 160 race victories in his career and has no intention of slowing down just yet.

“I want to extend my career for at least another two years,” Cavendish said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s not just that I want to keep cycling, I feel I can be competitive for at least another two years. Maybe more, but two years should certainly be possible.”

Cavendish equalled Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 Tour de France stage wins last season.

However, there is no guarantee he will be given a spot on Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s team, with fellow sprinter Fabio Jakobsen also vying for contention.

“Of course, I’d love to do (the Tour de France), but I’m a professional and I’ve always been a professional and I do what’s required for my team,” Cavendish said.

“You know I’ll always be prepared for it, but it’s not my decision.

“It’s not something that I think or don’t think about. I just do my job.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal