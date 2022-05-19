Man in Japan ‘gambled Covid town funds mistakenly sent to him’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man in Japan ‘gambled Covid town funds mistakenly sent to him’

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 12:24 pm
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

Money which was supposed to be Covid-19 assistance for low-income households in a small Japanese town was mistakenly wired to the bank account of a resident who refused to return it and spent most of it on online gambling, police have said.

Sho Taguchi, a 24-year-old jobless resident in the town of Abu in western Japan, was arrested on Wednesday, Yamaguchi prefectural police said.

Police said on Thursday he admitted to spending most of the 46.3 million yen (£290,000) of taxpayers’ money on gambling.

According to the Kyodo News agency, only 68,000 yen (£428) is left in his bank account after he withdrew the money 34 times in just over 10 days after the town made the mistake.

Media gather outside a police station following a report that police arrested a man who has allegedly gambled away 46.3 million yen in Covid-19 relief aid mistakenly deposited into his bank account in Yamaguchi prefecture, western Japan
Media gather outside a police station after police arrested a man who has allegedly gambled away 46.3 million yen in Covid-19 relief aid (Kyodo News via AP)

He is being held on suspicion of computer fraud.

Taguchi had allegedly refused the town’s request to return the money, police said.

The funds were Covid-19 subsidies that were deposited into his bank account in April.

Each of the 463 low-income households in Abu, which has a population of 3,372, was supposed to receive 100,000 yen (£630).

But a town official mistakenly submitted to a financial institution a single transfer request of the total amount to Taguchi, whose name was the first on the list of recipients, Kyodo News reported.

Town officials are separately investigating how the erroneous transfer went through unnoticed, a mistake that has triggered a wave of criticism from residents.

Abu mayor Norihiko Hanada told reporters that the arrest is a step towards tracing the money and he hoped it is recovered in full.

Taguchi’s arrest was based on his alleged transfer of four million yen (£25,200) of the town money paid into an account believed to be an online gambling site.

Police declined to say how much of the money he actually gambled away, though he told them it was most of it.

