Erik ten Hag to attend Palace game as he arrives in England to begin Man Utd job

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 12:52 pm
Erik ten Hag is preparing to start as Manchester United manager (Mike Egerton/PA)
Erik ten Hag has arrived in England and will attend Manchester United’s season finale at Crystal Palace.

A disappointing Premier League campaign comes to a conclusion at Selhurst Park on Sunday, when interim boss Ralf Rangnick will take charge of his final match.

Ten Hag will officially start work as United boss the following day but the PA news agency understands that the Dutchman is already in the UK preparing for the job.

The 52-year-old was confirmed as manager four weeks ago but preparations were largely parked until Ajax wrapped up the Eredivisie title with last Wednesday’s 5-0 win against Heerenveen.

Ten Hag met with football director John Murtough in Amsterdam the following morning and is now understood to be continuing to strategise in London.

The Dutchman will attend United’s trip to Palace on Sunday, when Rangnick’s Red Devils will attempt to secure Europa League qualification and avoid Europa Conference League football.

The Selhurst Park encounter will be the final match for a number of departing players, including defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic.

“I just want to say thank you for the fantastic support,” the United midfielder, who joined the club in 2017, told club media.

Nemanja Matic is leaving Manchester United at the end of his deal
Nemanja Matic is leaving Manchester United at the end of his deal (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“I know that we have had a couple of difficult seasons but I just want the fans to know that, at the training ground, we’re doing our best, and United will come back, for sure.

“It’s going to take some time but United will be back. Keep supporting the team. Stay together.”

Asked about his own future, Matic added: “I didn’t decide yet.

“Let’s finish the season and in June probably I will decide my future. But nothing decided yet.”

