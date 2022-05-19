McDonald’s era in Russia coming to a close as restaurants sold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
McDonald’s era in Russia coming to a close as restaurants sold

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 2:37 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 5:19 pm
The oldest of Moscow’s McDonald’s outlets (AP)
McDonald’s is selling all of its restaurants in Russia 30 years after the burger chain became a powerful symbol of easing Cold War tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union.

The company shuttered hundreds of locations in March after Russia invaded Ukraine, which has cost McDonald’s about 55 million dollars (£44 million) per month.

On Monday, McDonald’s announced it would sell those stores and leave Russia.

An existing McDonald’s licensee, Alexander Govor, who operates 25 restaurants in Siberia, has agreed to buy McDonald’s 850 Russian restaurants and operate them under a new name, the Chicago burger giant said on Thursday.

Hundreds of Soviets and almost as many correspondents crowded around the first McDonald’s in the Soviet Union on its opening day in Moscow on January 31 1990
McDonald’s did not disclose the terms of the sale.

Last year, McDonald’s Russian operations contributed 9% of the company’s total annual sales, or around two billion dollars (£1.6 billion).

McDonald’s was among the first western consumer brands to enter Russia in 1990.

Its large, gleaming store near Pushkin Square in Moscow, which opened shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall, signalled a new era of optimism in the wake of the Cold War.

It is the first time the company has “de-arched”, or exited a major market.

It plans to start removing golden arches and other symbols and signs with the company’s name.

McDonald’s said it will also maintain its trademarks in Russia and take steps to enforce them if necessary.

The sale announced on Thursday is subject to regulatory approval, but is expected to close within a few weeks, McDonald’s said.

Young Muscovites check out a new taste sensation for the Soviet Union, hamburgers and soft drinks, in Moscow on January 31 1990
Mr Govor, a licensee since 2015, has agreed to retain McDonald’s 62,000 Russian employees for at least two years on equivalent terms.

He also agreed to pay the salaries of McDonald’s corporate employees until the sale closes.

Mr Govor is half-owner of Neftekhimservis, a construction investor that owns an oil refinery in Siberia.

He is also on the board of directors of Inrusinvest, whose projects include a medical centre and a Park Inn hotel in the Siberian city of Novokuznetsk.

It is unclear if other US chains will follow McDonald’s lead and leave Russia.

McDonald’s owned 84% of its Russian stores, which gave it more control over operations than many of its rivals whose stores are owned by franchisees.

Starbucks’ 130 Russian stores have been closed since early March.

Its franchisee in the country, Kuwait-based Alshaya Group, is continuing to pay its 2,000 Russian employees.

Papa John’s suspended corporate operations in Russia and is no longer accepting royalty payments from its 185 stores there.

But the stores, which are owned by Colorado-based entrepreneur Christopher Wynne, remain open.

A message was left on Thursday with one of Mr Wynne’s companies.

McDonald’s left open the possibility that it could one day return to Russia.

“It’s impossible to predict what the future may hold, but I choose to end my message with the same spirit that brought McDonald’s to Russia in the first place: hope,” chief executive Chris Kempczinski wrote in a letter to employees.

“Thus, let us not end by saying, ‘goodbye.’ Instead, let us say as they do in Russian: Until we meet again.”

