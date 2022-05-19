Stefano Oldani claims maiden victory after gruelling day on the Giro d’Italia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stefano Oldani claims maiden victory after gruelling day on the Giro d’Italia

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 4:58 pm
Stefano Oldani delivered another home win following a breakaway on stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia in Genoa (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
Stefano Oldani claimed a maiden race victory on home soil in a sprint finish ahead of compatriot Lorenzo Rota on stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia.

The longest stage of this year’s event, over 204 kilometres from Parma through the Apennines and on to to Genova, always looked set for a breakaway, which resulted in a trio kicking for home.

The initial group of 25 riders was eventually whittled down at the summit of La Colletta, the second categorised climb of the day.

Then with around 1km to go, Dutchman Gijs Leemreize made his move, but the Jumbo-Visma rider was soon reeled back in.

Oldani swiftly timed his own attack to perfection to fend off a late charge from Rota (Intermarche-Wanty) and deliver Italy’s second home victory in as many days following on from Alberto Dainese’s triumph.

Juanpe Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) finished in the peloton just over nine minutes back, which sees the Spaniard retain the maglia rosa leader’s jersey once again in the general classification standings.

Oldani’s win was a second for the Alpecin-Fenix team.

“It was not easy. I knew Rota, my friend, was also fast so I had to watch out,” the 24-year-old said on Eurosport.

“The other guy (Leemreize) also looked like he wanted to anticipate, so it was not easy to manage, but in the end I did it.”

Australian Caleb Ewan did not start the stage. His Lotto Soudal team announced the sprinter’s withdrawal to turn focus towards the Tour de France.

In the general classification standings, Lopez sits 12 seconds ahead of Colombian Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers) and Joao Pedro Goncalves Almedia (UAE Team Emirates).

Stage 13 on Friday will run over a flat 157km from Sanremo to Cuneo.

