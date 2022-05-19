Teenager in court over Buffalo supermarket shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Teenager in court over Buffalo supermarket shooting

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 5:05 pm
Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court in Buffalo, New York (Matt Rourke/AP)
Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court in Buffalo, New York (Matt Rourke/AP)

The white man accused of killing 10 black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, has appeared in court, standing silently during brief proceedings attended by some relatives of the victims after a grand jury indicted him.

Payton Gendron, 18, wore an orange jail uniform, a mask and handcuffs.

As he was led out, someone shouted “Payton, you’re a coward!” from the courtroom gallery.

He is being held in jail without bail.

Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, New York
Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court in Buffalo, New York (Matt Rourke/AP)

Assistant district attorney Gary Hackbush said the first-degree murder indictment, which covers all 10 deaths, was handed up on Wednesday.

Thirteen people in all were shot on Saturday at the Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly black neighbourhood of Buffalo.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges.

District attorney John Flynn said his office would not comment on the case while the grand jury investigation continues.

Calls seeking comment were made to Gendron’s lawyers.

The victims’ family members who had attended the hearing left without immediately speaking to reporters.

Investigators at the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York
Investigators at the scene of the shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo (Matt Rourke/AP)

Gendron, 18, livestreamed the attack from a helmet camera before surrendering to police outside the grocery store.

Shortly before the attack, he posted hundreds of pages of writings to online discussion groups where he detailed his plans for the assault and his racist motivation.

Investigators have been examining those documents, which included a private diary he kept on the chat platform Discord.

At his initial court appearance last week, Gendron’s court-appointed lawyer entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf.

He is due back in court on June 9.

The massacre at the Tops supermarket was unsettling even in a nation that has become almost numb to mass shootings.

All but two of the 13 people shot during the attack were black.

Gendron’s online writings said he planned the assault after becoming infatuated with white supremacist ideology he encountered online.

Members of the Buffalo Bills visit the scene of Saturday’s shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York
Members of the Buffalo Bills visit the scene of Saturday’s shooting (Matt Rourke/AP)

The diary said Gendron planned his attack in secret, with no outside help, but Discord confirmed on Wednesday that an invitation to access his private writings was sent to a small group of people about 30 minutes before the assault began.

Some of them accepted the invitation.

It was unclear how many read what he had written or logged on to view the assault live.

It also was not clear whether anyone tried to alert law enforcement.

Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia has said investigators were working to obtain, verify and review Gendron’s online postings.

New York governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday authorised the state’s attorney general Letitia James to investigate social media platforms used by Gendron to determine if they were liable for “providing a platform to plan and promote violence”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal