Konstantinos Mavropanos to leave Arsenal for Stuttgart in permanent deal

Arsenal have allowed defender Konstantinos Mavropanos to sign for Stuttgart on a permanent deal.

The Greece international has spent the last two seasons on loan with the Bundesliga outfit and has not featured for the Gunners since he started a 2-2 draw away to Standard Liege in the Europa League at the end of 2019.

Mavropanos told the official Stuttgart website: “I’ve always given my best and will continue to give my best for this great club.

“The trust of the management and the affection of the fans in Stuttgart serve as a great motivation for me.”

The centre-back, who helped the German club avoid relegation this term, will be contracted to the Baden-Wurttemberg-based side until the summer of 2025.

Mavropanos made eight appearances overall for Arsenal, being sent off away to Leicester in his third outing at the end of the 2017-18 campaign after he joined from PAS Giannina midway through that season.

“We thank Dinos for his contribution and wish him all the best with Stuttgart,” an official club statement from the Gunners read.

“The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes, with the registration for Dinos to officially become a Stuttgart player completing on July 1 2022.”