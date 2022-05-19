Marcos Alonso rights a wrong and strengthens Chelsea’s hopes of finishing third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marcos Alonso rights a wrong and strengthens Chelsea's hopes of finishing third

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 10:04 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 10:10 pm
Marcos Alonso equalised for Chelsea (Frank Augstein/AP)
Marcos Alonso equalised for Chelsea (Frank Augstein/AP)

Marcos Alonso’s fine volley handed Chelsea a 1-1 draw with Leicester and secured a third-place Premier League finish in everything but mathematics.

Alonso had switched off to help James Maddison to rifle the Foxes into an early lead at Stamford Bridge, but delivered a sweetly-struck effort to level before the break.

The Blues boast a three-point advantage on fourth-placed Tottenham going into the campaign’s final day, but a goal difference superiority of 18.

Christian Pulisic inexplicably missed a tap-in that would have sealed third place for the Blues with a game to spare.

The USA forward scuffed wide when it was far easier to score, and so Chelsea were left to finish the job in Sunday’s final match of the season against Watford at Stamford Bridge.

Todd Boehly was at Stamford Bridge again, but of the matches it is known the incoming new owner has attended, the US magnate has yet to see Chelsea win in person.

Todd Boehly file photo
Todd Boehly was at Stamford Bridge again (PA)

Boss Thomas Tuchel and his players would have been frustrated not to convert at least one of several big second-half chances and seal victory.

The tie was played out in front of a curiously subdued Stamford Bridge, with the home supporters perhaps fatigued by the continued takeover saga.

But the Chelsea fans unveiled a banner in tribute to manager Tuchel before kick-off, and the beaming German coach appeared delighted with the support.

Chelsea moved the ball around neatly from the off, but failed to open Leicester up.

Maddison made the Blues pay with a rifled finish from 18 yards, punishing Alonso’s failure to track back.

Chelsea v Leicester City – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Leicester’s James Maddison (right) celebrates his opener with team-mates (PA)

Kasper Schmeichel’s raking ball should not have dropped to Timothy Castagne, but Alonso had switched off and missed the danger.

The full-back’s inside pass flicked off Toni Rudiger’s heel, and Maddison latched onto the loose ball before lashing past Edouard Mendy.

Romelu Lukaku fluffed a fine chance when played in by N’Golo Kante, with the Belgium hitman delaying his shot too long.

Chelsea finally levelled though, when James’ masterful diagonal cross was matched by Alonso’s crisp volley.

After the sides had turned around on level terms, Chelsea set to work on taking control.

Britain Soccer Premier League
There was frustration for Romelu Lukaku, who was replaced by Kai Havertz (Frank Augstein/AP)

While the Blues seized the initiative however, they kept failing to turn their dominance into a lead.

Lukaku nodded wide from Hakim Ziyech’s smart cross, and then Christian Pulisic side-footed wide with the goal at his mercy.

James and Lukaku contrived to deliver a tap-in on a plate for the USA forward, but he could only scuff wide.

