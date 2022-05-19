Thomas Tuchel highlights Chelsea ‘miracle’ after N’Golo Kante’s injury issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thomas Tuchel highlights Chelsea ‘miracle’ after N’Golo Kante’s injury issues

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 11:28 pm
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has highlighted the important of N’Golo Kante (PA)
Thomas Tuchel has hailed Chelsea’s likely third-place Premier League finish as a “miracle” given N’Golo Kante’s injury struggles.

Marcos Alonso’s sweetly-struck volley snatched Chelsea a 1-1 draw with Leicester at Stamford Bridge that sealed third place in everything but mathematics.

Chelsea boast a goal difference superiority of 18 on fourth-placed Tottenham, and manager Tuchel believes the job to seal third is effectively done and dusted.

Kante has missed more than half the campaign with a string of different injuries, leaving Tuchel to lament the France World Cup winner’s absence across the campaign.

The 31-year-old has a year left to run on his Chelsea deal, with Tuchel insisting the Blues must find a way to have him playing more regularly to boost his chances of a longer stay in west London.

“I think he is our key, key, key player; but key, key, key players need to be on the pitch,” said Tuchel.

“He plays only 40 per cent of the games. So it’s maybe a miracle that we arrived in third place.

“Because he is our Mo Salah, he is our (Virgil) Van Dijk, he is our (Kevin) De Bruyne, he is simply that player.

“He is our Neymar, he is our Kylian Mbappe; he is the guy who makes the difference.

“And if you only have him 40 per cent it’s a huge problem.

“Given that percentage it’s maybe a miracle of how consistent we produce results and puts everything into perspective.

“Because I saw Liverpool without Van Dijk last season and they struggled, heavily. And you see the difference.

“So N’Golo is our key player, and he needs to be on the pitch.”

Britain Soccer Premier League
Thomas Tuchel hopes Chelsea can solve Kante’s injury issues (AP)

Asked if Chelsea can solve Kante’s physical issues, Tuchel continued: “I hope so. It’s hard to live with, because it’s important for him to be there and have the rhythm.

“I think he played OK, but he can play so much better.

“He can play so much better, but when was his last game that he started, it was weeks ago.

“So he constantly starts getting rhythm, then once he gets rhythm comes a little injury and he’s out again.

“Imagine last year, he was in the last five matches of Champions League man of the match.

“I mean they handed him the trophy before the match, because it was clear when he played he would be man of the match. It was like this.

Britain Soccer Premier League
Marcos Alonso equalised for Chelsea (AP)

“And this guy who gets man of the match in every Champions League game, he’s only here for 40-something per cent of the match.”

The German continued: “This is huge for us. We do everything to solve it, and of course him as well.

“I don’t blame him, it’s a concern and it’s a fact that we miss him a lot. Because he brings something unique in world football.

“He has that ability to lift everybody up and make the difference. And this is the challenge for him, and for us.”

James Maddison lashed Leicester into an early lead at Chelsea, before Alonso volleyed home from Reece James’ fine angled cross.

Chelsea v Leicester City – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
James Maddison (left) gave Leicester the lead with this effort (John Walton/PA)

“We were the better team and we deserved to win, but we did what was needed,” said Tuchel.

“We needed a point, we got a point, and didn’t allow any chances.

“But today is still the day where we secured third place.”

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers hailed goalscorer Maddison for emerging from tough times to produce a fine overall campaign.

“We had to battle really hard, they are obviously a top-class side,” said Rodgers.

“We got off to a great start with a fantastic goal; our defending was good, with structure and concentration. And we deserved a point.

Leicester City v Norwich City – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Brendan Rodgers was pleased with Maddison’s contribution (PA)

“James really is a top player and he’s maturing with every game that he plays.

“I thought he was our standout player with the ball, his aggression, his ability to take the ball in space.

“This is a young man that showed great courage and came to me when he said his confidence had taken a bit of a hit.

“We just built him up again, fundamentally helped him work hard on his game.

“And from that moment he’s worked his way back into the game, been consistent and defensively he’s been very good.

“He’s really, really improved, and he’s been our top player this season.”

