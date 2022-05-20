Rory McIlroy on top but not getting ahead of himself at US PGA Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory McIlroy on top but not getting ahead of himself at US PGA Championship

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 4:32 am
Rory McIlroy headed into the 2nd round of the US PGA Championship nine shots ahead of playing partner Tiger Woods (Matt York/AP)
Rory McIlroy vowed not to get ahead of himself as he headed into the second round of the US PGA Championship in pole position to end his major drought.

Since winning the last of his four majors in the 2014 US PGA, McIlroy had been a combined 35 over par in the first round of golf’s four biggest tournaments, his most recent effort being a one-over-par 73 in April’s Masters.

But it was a completely different story on a sweltering opening day at Southern Hills as McIlroy carded seven birdies and two bogeys in an opening 65 to record his lowest round in a major since the 2011 US Open.

McIlroy went on to win his first major title by eight shots at Congressional, and said on Thursday: “It is a great start but I’m not getting ahead of myself. I did pretty much everything you need to do out there and I’m going to have to keep doing the same the next three days.”

McIlroy held a one-shot lead over Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge, while playing partners Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth were facing battles to make the cut after rounds of 74 and 72 respectively.

Woods was two under par for his first five holes but struggled from then on and admitted his right leg – which he feared could have to be amputated following last year’s car crash – was not “feeling as good as I would like”.

Spieth needs to lift the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday evening to become only the sixth player to complete a career grand slam.

Round of the day

McIlroy made four birdies in a row on his front nine and rallied with a birdie on the ninth, his final hole, after dropping two shots in the previous three holes.

Shot of the day

Scottie Scheffler produced a shot worthy of his status as world number one and Masters champion to set up an eagle on the 665-yard fifth hole.

Tweet of the day

Tiger Woods may have struggled to an opening 74, but he proved to be adept at multi-tasking during a wait on the 14th tee.

Key tee times (all BST)

1411 Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
1925 Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith
1936 Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

Weather forecast

Strong winds are likely on Friday morning before gradually decreasing for the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop towards the evening as a cold front approaches from the north. Storms could be severe on Friday night with large hail, strong winds and heavy rainfall expected.

