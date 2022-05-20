Joe Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and technology on agenda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and technology on agenda

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 11:31 am Updated: May 20, 2022, 12:19 pm
US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visit a Samsung plant (Evan Vucci/AP)
US President Joe Biden has opened his trip to Asia with a focus on the computer chip shortage that has hit the world economy.

He toured a Samsung computer chip plant that will serve as a model for a 17 billion dollar semiconductor factory that the Korean electronics company plans to open in Texas.

The visit was a nod to one of Mr Biden’s key domestic priorities of increasing the supply of computer chips.

A semiconductor shortage last year hurt the availability of cars, kitchen appliances and other goods, causing higher inflation worldwide and crippling Mr Biden’s public approval among US voters.

Mr Biden will grapple with a multitude of foreign policy issues during a five-day visit to South Korea and Japan, but he also crafted an itinerary clearly meant to tend to the concerns of his home audience as well.

Previewing the trip aboard Air Force One, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Samsung’s investment in Texas will mean “good-paying jobs for Americans and, very importantly, it will mean more supply chain resilience”.

Greeting Mr Biden at the plant in South Korea was the country’s new president, Yoon Suk Yeol, and Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong.

Mr Yoon is a political newcomer who became president, his first elected office, slightly more than a week ago. He campaigned on taking a tougher stance against North Korea and strengthening the 70-year alliance with the US.

The chip plant showed the unique nature of manufacturing as visitors were required to don laboratory coats and blue boots to help keep the facility clean.

Joe Biden with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol
Mr Biden and Mr Yoon, who did not wear protective clothing, saw a demonstration of the machinery, including two pieces of American-made equipment for producing semiconductors.

“These little chips,” Mr Biden said in remarks at the plant, “are the key to propelling us into the next era of humanity’s technological development.”

Part of the computer chip shortage is the result of strong demand as much of the world emerged from the coronavirus pandemic. But coronavirus outbreaks and other challenges also caused the closure of semiconductor plants.

US government officials have estimated that chip production will not be at the levels they would like until early 2023.

More than 75% of global chip production comes from Asia. That is a possible vulnerability the US hopes to protect against through more domestic production and billions worth of government investment in the sector through a bill being negotiated in Congress.

Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One on his arrival in South Korea
The risk of Chinese aggression against Taiwan could possibly cut off the flow of high-end computer chips that are needed in the US for military gear as well as consumer goods.

Similarly, North Korea has been test-firing ballistic missiles amid a coronavirus outbreak, a possible risk to South Korea’s manufacturing sector should the brinksmanship escalate.

In terms of chip production, China leads the global pack with a 24% share, followed by Taiwan (21%), South Korea (19%) and Japan (13%). Only 10% of chips are made in the US, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

Samsung announced the plant in Texas in November 2021. It hopes to begin operations in the second half of 2024. The South Korean electronics giant chose the site based on a number of factors, including government incentives and the “readiness and stability” of local infrastructure.

