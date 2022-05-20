Hit Netflix drama series Heartstopper renewed for seasons two and three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hit Netflix drama series Heartstopper renewed for seasons two and three

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 4:38 pm
Netflix has announced the hit coming-of-age drama series Heartstopper will return for two more seasons (Netflix/PA)
Netflix has announced the hit coming-of-age drama series Heartstopper will return for seasons two and three.

Based on the popular graphic novels by Alice Oseman, it follows the lives of Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson after they meet at school and fall in love.

After the LGBTQ+ series launched on the streaming service in April, it developed a huge fan base and reached the Netflix top 10 list in 54 countries.

Netflix revealed the news on Twitter by sharing a photo of the cast sharing milkshakes.

They wrote: “To those who have fallen in love with Nick & Charlie, cried watching Alice Oseman’s magical story brought to life, or felt represented for the first time on-screen, I am elated to announce…

“Heartstopper has been renewed for TWO MORE SEASONS!”

Oseman, who will return as writer and creator of the series, also shared a time-lapse video of her digitally drawing Charlie and Nick on a tablet.

She captioned the post: “SEASONS 2 AND 3. I’d better get to work.”

Joe Locke will reprise his role as Charlie while Kit Connor will return to play Nick.

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman appeared in the first series as Nick’s mum but it has not been confirmed if she will return for the following seasons.

Also starring in the first season was William Gao, who plays Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope, Jenny Walser as Tori Spring and Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi.

