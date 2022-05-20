Hit Netflix drama series Heartstopper renewed for seasons two and three

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Netflix has announced the hit coming-of-age drama series Heartstopper will return for seasons two and three.

Based on the popular graphic novels by Alice Oseman, it follows the lives of Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson after they meet at school and fall in love.

After the LGBTQ+ series launched on the streaming service in April, it developed a huge fan base and reached the Netflix top 10 list in 54 countries.

To those who have fallen in love with Nick & Charlie, cried watching Alice Oseman's magical story brought to life, or felt represented for the first time on-screen, I am elated to announce… Heartstopper has been renewed for TWO MORE SEASONS! 🍂 🍂 https://t.co/m3LbFiV8v6 pic.twitter.com/Dyc4MBjQaV — Netflix (@netflix) May 20, 2022

Netflix revealed the news on Twitter by sharing a photo of the cast sharing milkshakes.

They wrote: “To those who have fallen in love with Nick & Charlie, cried watching Alice Oseman’s magical story brought to life, or felt represented for the first time on-screen, I am elated to announce…

“Heartstopper has been renewed for TWO MORE SEASONS!”

Oseman, who will return as writer and creator of the series, also shared a time-lapse video of her digitally drawing Charlie and Nick on a tablet.

She captioned the post: “SEASONS 2 AND 3. I’d better get to work.”

Joe Locke will reprise his role as Charlie while Kit Connor will return to play Nick.

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman appeared in the first series as Nick’s mum but it has not been confirmed if she will return for the following seasons.

Also starring in the first season was William Gao, who plays Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope, Jenny Walser as Tori Spring and Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi.