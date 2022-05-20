Rory McIlroy still the man to beat amid challenging conditions in Tulsa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Rory McIlroy still the man to beat amid challenging conditions in Tulsa

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 5:42 pm
Rory McIlroy remained on top of the leaderboard on day two of the US PGA Championship (Eric Gay/AP)
Rory McIlroy remained on top of the leaderboard on day two of the US PGA Championship (Eric Gay/AP)

Rory McIlroy remained the man to catch as windy conditions made scoring difficult in the second round of the 104th US PGA Championship.

Due to the forecast for gusts up to 40mph, the greens had not been cut before play got under way on Friday in a bid to prevent balls moving on the undulating surfaces at Southern Hills.

And with the weather due to improve as the day wore on, McIlroy’s tee time of 1336 local time (1936BST) had the potential to prove significantly advantageous in his bid to end an eight-year major drought.

An opening 65 was McIlroy’s lowest opening round in a major since the 2011 US Open at Congressional, which he went on to win by eight shots.

It gave the 33-year-old a one-shot lead over Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge, with former world number one Justin Thomas another stroke back following a 67 which was the best score of the afternoon wave.

Thomas was among the early starters from the 10th tee on Friday and birdied his opening hole and the 636-yard par-five 13th to briefly join McIlroy on five under, only to promptly bogey the next and then record a string of seven pars.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick looked to be relishing the tough conditions as he covered his first eight holes in one under to get within two of the lead, while former Open champion Shane Lowry was four off the pace after following two early birdies with a three-putt bogey on the second.

Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas hits from the rough on the 16th hole during the second round of the US PGA Championship (Matt York/AP)

McIlroy had pledged to take nothing for granted after his first round, adding: “It is a great start but I’m not getting ahead of myself.

“I did pretty much everything you need to do out there and I’m going to have to keep doing the same the next three days.”

Tiger Woods faced a battle to make the cut following his opening 74, the 15-time major winner admitting his right leg – which he feared could have to be amputated following last year’s car crash – was not “feeling as good as I would like”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal