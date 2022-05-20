Matt Fitzpatrick in contention at Southern Hills despite being no fan of course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Fitzpatrick in contention at Southern Hills despite being no fan of course

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 9:08 pm
Matt Fitzpatrick played his way into contention at the halfway stage of the US PGA Championship (Eric Gay/AP)
Matt Fitzpatrick played his way into contention at the halfway stage of the US PGA Championship (Eric Gay/AP)

Matt Fitzpatrick took one look at Southern Hills and declared the US PGA Championship venue was “not really my cup of tea”.

Four days and two competitive rounds later, the world number 17 might have to change his tune after playing his way into contention for a first major title in Tulsa.

Fitzpatrick overcame a swirling wind to add a second round of 69 to his opening 68 and lie just three shots off the clubhouse lead held by 2017 champion Justin Thomas.

Asked what he thought of Southern Hills when he arrived on Monday, Fitzpatrick said: “My dad called me and he was asking how is the course looking and, no offence to the PGA here, but I was like, it’s a typical PGA, it’s long and tough and just not really my cup of tea.

“(But) this year I’ve got a lot longer and it showed a lot the first two days with the clubs that I’ve been hitting into holes. Hopefully it’s a sign things are changing a little bit for me and (will) open a few more doors on other golf courses.”

A tie for seventh in the 2016 Masters is Fitzpatrick’s only top 10 in 27 previous majors and the 27-year-old admitted he gave himself no chance of contending at a number of courses used for the game’s four biggest tournaments.

But he is relishing next month’s US Open at Brookline, the Boston course where he won the US Amateur title in 2013.

“I’ll be honest, I think probably 2016, 2017, 2018, maybe my world ranking was probably better than where my game was,” he added.

“I think probably that’s why I never really kind of challenged, hovering around the top 50.

“I think the last three years I feel like I’ve been closer. I feel like this is the best I’ve played ever in my career this year so far.

Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the second round of the US PGA Championship (Matt York/AP)

“I play well at places that suit me or I enjoy playing, and I think some of the places that we go don’t necessarily do that for me. That’s just the way it is.

“I look back at Harding Park (2020 US PGA) and there was no way in hell I ever had a chance there. I’m hoping in four weeks’ time that I’m going to have every chance and everyone else is going to be terrible. We’ll see.

“Certainly in the last few years I feel like I’m getting closer to not necessarily challenging for a major, but at least putting myself in contention a little bit more often.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

