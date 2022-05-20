Fernandinho ‘really proud’ of achievements as he prepares for City swansong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fernandinho ‘really proud’ of achievements as he prepares for City swansong

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 10:32 pm
Fernandinho will bring his Manchester City career to an end on Sunday (Carl Recine/PA)
Fernandinho will bring his Manchester City career to an end on Sunday (Carl Recine/PA)

Fernandinho feels he has achieved everything he intended as he prepares to bid farewell to Manchester City.

The veteran Brazilian midfielder will leave City after nine mostly successful years following Sunday’s final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa.

The 37-year-old has won four Premier League titles, six League Cups and one FA Cup since his £30million arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2013.

The Brazilian is hoping to get his hands on the Premier League trophy for a fifth time
The Brazilian is hoping to get his hands on the Premier League trophy for a fifth time (Dave Thompson/PA)

Champions League success has eluded him, with last year’s runner-up finish the closest he has come to European glory with City, but he does have the chance to sign off with one more Premier League winner’s medal.

The champions will retain their crown with victory over Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

Reflecting on his time with City, Fernandinho said: “I think one word I can describe it – proud. Since the first day, the intention was to win trophies and then we did it.

“The whole group, the whole team and the whole staff were involved and when I look back, I feel really proud. Everything I planned, we did here.

“I couldn’t imagine being here for such a long time but, from the first day, they showed us how to win games and trophies. I was sure I was giving 100 per cent to win a lot of trophies.

“After the success it was normal to extend with another contract, so I stayed for nine years.”

Fernandinho’s early successes with City came under Manuel Pellegrini, but he feels his best football came after Pep Guardiola took over as manager.

He said: “When he came I was 30 already, so I’d had good managers in the past, but when I started to work with him, I just started to see football in a different way.

“I understand football much better and he makes you see the game in another vision. It was amazing for me and he definitely helped me increase my level and my understanding about football as well.”

Fernandinho joined City in 2013
Fernandinho joined City in 2013 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Fernandinho is set to return to his homeland this summer and has been linked with former club Athletico Paranaense.

He will not be forgotten at City, with the club planning a permanent tribute to him, as they have with other past players, at their City Football Academy complex.

He said: “My family and I were always treated really well here in Manchester. That is why I spent nine years here. The kids were settled in school with friends and my wife was settled as well.

“That was really important to keep me calm to do my job on the pitch. Maybe I could come back here to spend more time in Manchester. We will see.”

