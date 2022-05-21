Pep Guardiola tells Manchester City players to ‘just focus on the football game’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Pep Guardiola tells Manchester City players to ‘just focus on the football game’

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 9:03 am
Pep Guardiola has tried to detract from the pressure of the title race (Adam Davy/PA)
Pep Guardiola has tried to detract from the pressure of the title race (Adam Davy/PA)

Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City players to ignore the pressure of the title race and treat Sunday’s decisive final game like any other.

City host Aston Villa knowing victory will secure their fourth Premier League crown in five seasons.

Yet any slip-up could open the door for Liverpool, who trail by just one point, to leapfrog them at the last moment.

The City manager said: “I said to the players it’s just a football game, focus on the football game, don’t think of the consequences, of how happy we will be if we win or how sad we will be if we lose, forget about it.

“It’s just a football game, just think about what you have to do to win against Aston Villa. If you think about it being one more title or one less title – yes this kind of thing is important, everyone knows it – but it’s a football game.

“Do they play with (Ollie) Watkins or (Danny) Ings and Watkins? Does Douglas Luiz play as a holding midfielder or in a three? Will (John) McGinn move outside or not?

“This is what we have to handle tomorrow, these kind of things are what we have to think about if we want to win the game.”

City will get their hands on the Premier League trophy again if they win their final game
City will get their hands on the Premier League trophy again if they win their final game (Dave Thompson/PA)

While City will be the favourites, Guardiola feels it helps his side that they are not historically burdened by a weight of expectation.

He said: “As a club we have not been here many times, so once we are here, should we be anxious or nervous? No, no way.

“Go there and try to enjoy the game, enjoy the moments. We will suffer in moments but if we concede a goal it is, ‘Come on, let’s go, try again, try again’.

“From my little experience this is the best way to approach these situations.”

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is a potential obstacle for City
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is a potential obstacle for City (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Much has been made of the game’s Steven Gerrard sub-plot, with the Villa manager now having the chance to finally deliver a league title for Liverpool having never secured one during his glittering Anfield playing career.

Gerrard himself has played down the significance of his personal associations and Guardiola is not sure they will make much difference either.

“We can make theories but it is just a football game, 11 players (against 11),” he said. “A good manager will try to beat us and we will try to beat them.”

City are boosted by the potential return of defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones, who have made quicker-than-expected recoveries from ankle and thigh injuries respectively.

