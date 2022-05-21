Jurgen Klopp: Three cup finals and title push should not be possible in one term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp: Three cup finals and title push should not be possible in one term

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 9:03 am
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits a potential quadruple should not be possible (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits a potential quadruple should not be possible (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits three cup finals and a title challenge should not be possible in one season.

Having won both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup on penalties against Chelsea at Wembley, the Reds head into the final match of the domestic season still in with a chance of pipping Manchester City to the Premier League.

There is still a Champions League final to come a week later and Klopp said if someone had suggested back in August that was how their season would pan out, he would have laughed at them.

“Imagine somebody tells you before the season, you’re going to be in all three cup finals and want to fight for the league,” he said ahead of the visit of Wolves.

“You would say ‘Yeah, good luck with that’. It’s actually not possible but the boys did it – fed by the people here in the building (training ground), by our supporters, by all these kind of things.

“It has been tough but great. It’s absolutely a joy to be part of it. Being part of this group is exceptional. By the group, I mean not only the players, we are here in the building of the group. It’s insane.

“Working together with these people is a pure joy. Being where we are is so rare, you cannot plan it.

Liverpool celebrate at Wembley
Liverpool have beaten Chelsea in the league and FA Cup finals this season (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s a fantastic time for a Liverpool supporter and now we have to make sure we enjoy the last two games as well.

“The most enjoyable thing in football is winning football games, that makes everything much easier.

“Two massive games to come, one directly on Sunday, and we have to make sure we are ready for that.”

Part of the key to the success is how well the squad has bonded and contributed at various times in the season.

Early in the campaign the likes of Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi were key players in the cup competitions, although since the turn of the year, their involvement has been limited.

They came to the fore again in the midweek win at Southampton when Klopp had no option but to rest all but two of his players who had featured in 120 minutes and a penalty shootout at Wembley the previous Saturday.

And that willingness to engage and step up is what has kept the Liverpool bandwagon rolling.

“The boys bought completely in this project, definitely, 100 per cent. The boys accept the decisions, that’s why they play like they play,” Klopp added.

“I have to make decisions in the end and that’s what I did for the whole season and now they would start arguing, moaning or whatever – it would not happen and will never happen, for sure not this year.

“That’s what made it happen, that’s why we are where we are.

“I have to make sports decisions and the rest we deal with each other in a specific way and obviously we have a lot of respect for each other and like each other and everybody bought in.

“We want to be as successful as possible and I have to make a few decisions and that’s it.”

