Chelsea to dig deep into data detail in bid to boost home record next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Chelsea to dig deep into data detail in bid to boost home record next season

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 11:36 am
Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea will mine as much data as possible in a bid to boost their home record next season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea will mine as much data as possible in a bid to boost their home record next season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Chelsea will dig into heavy data detail in a bid to boost their home record next season.

The Blues sit seventh in the table of home Premier League matches, with their eight wins from 18 outings at Stamford Bridge largely accounting for the shortfall on Liverpool and Manchester City.

Incoming Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is a keen student of the impact of data on sport and the new Blues regime will want to maximise the influence of analytics next season.

Chelsea will be ready to jump straight into recruitment once the club’s sale is complete and temporary licence restrictions are lifted.

But tactical and analytical influences will be mined too, in order to transform that 44 per cent home league winning record.

“Of course I think we can do better (at home), I think it is not a lot; it is margins,” said boss Thomas Tuchel.

“We will look into the season. It is not the moment when I have analysed everything. I don’t have the answer because we would have changed it before.

“We struggle with efficiency, with goal-scoring records, with consistency, with determination, with precision in the box against teams who defend deep.

“It is like this, but we lack huge quality like N’Golo (Kante), Ben Chilwell, Reece James, if you see him in the last weeks.

“We have missed these key players for weeks and weeks and weeks and it never stopped for us.

“Maybe this just needs to change that we have everybody available.

“But the top teams, Liverpool bought a fantastic player in the winter to make the existing squad stronger.

“Man City signed (Erling) Haaland already to make the existing squad stronger.

“We are losing players so at the moment my focus is to build a strong team and to see what’s even possible – and then we think about how we close the gap.”

Chelsea v Leicester City – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Todd Boehly (left) will be keen to examine how data science can help improve all areas at Chelsea once his Stamford Bridge takeover is complete (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea’s poor home record still comes amid a likely third-place finish, that should be confirmed in Sunday’s Premier League closing fixture against Watford.

The Blues boast a three-point advantage and a goal-difference superiority of 18 on fourth-placed Tottenham.

Chelsea have also lifted the European Super Cup and Club World Cup in a campaign where Roman Abramovich’s UK Government sanctions have forced the Russian-Israeli billionaire’s sale of the west London club.

The Chelsea fans showed their staunch support for Tuchel before Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester, unveiling a banner in tribute to the German coach.

And the 48-year-old was at pains to thank supporters for their backing, especially in light of those frustrating home results.

“I was very happy; I never had a banner,” said Tuchel.

“I was looking at the banner for Mason Mount until somebody told me there was another banner on the other side.

“It’s very nice and thank you very much – and I will do my best to earn it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal