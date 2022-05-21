Kylian Mbappe to sign new PSG contract, ending speculation over his future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kylian Mbappe to sign new PSG contract, ending speculation over his future

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 6:44 pm
Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has agreed in principle to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has agreed in principle to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kylian Mbappe is set to end frenzied speculation over his future by signing a new contract at Paris St Germain, the PA news agency understands.

The 23-year-old France international, whose future has been a topic of intense debate in recent weeks, is understood to have reached agreement in principle on a three-year deal at the Parc des Princes.

That will come as a blow to Spanish LaLiga champions Real Madrid, who had assiduously courted the striker as his existing deal ran down.

Mbappe had reportedly agreed a financial package to join Carlo Ancelotti’s side some time ago, but one of world football’s most highly-rated talents has been persuaded his immediate future lies with the club for which he has scored 25 league goals to date this season as they romped to the Ligue 1 title.

The then 18-year-old joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, initially on a one-year loan deal which became a permanent £130.5million transfer.

His retention could be announced as early as Saturday evening, and that would come as a relief to the club’s supporters after weeks of uncertainty.

Asked about Mbappe’s situation on Friday, manager Mauricio Pochettino said: “I hope Kylian is still here for many years to come but I also can’t lie.

“I don’t know what is going to happen.

“There are lots of rumours going around but the player is the one who will have to talk about this.”

