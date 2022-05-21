Pep Guardiola invites United fans to don Man City shirts ahead of title decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola invites United fans to don Man City shirts ahead of title decider

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 10:32 pm Updated: May 22, 2022, 1:28 am
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are hoping to wrap up another title (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are hoping to wrap up another title (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Pep Guardiola has joked Manchester United fans should wear Manchester City shirts as his side look to hold off Liverpool and retain the Premier League title.

This season has been a tough watch for United supporters, with frustration at their own side’s inconsistency exacerbated by the fact their two most bitter rivals have been duelling for the title.

When it comes to choosing between the lesser of two evils, however, it would appear a majority of United fans would rather that – albeit through gritted teeth – City pipped the Merseysiders.

The title battle between City and Liverpool has put Manchester United fans in an awkward position
The title battle between City and Liverpool has put Manchester United fans in an awkward position (Martin Rickett/PA)

A Liverpool triumph would see the Anfield club equal United’s record of 20 domestic title wins.

City hold the advantage heading into Sunday’s final round of games, knowing that victory over Aston Villa will secure top spot regardless of Liverpool’s result against Wolves.

“So United likes City more than Liverpool?” said Guardiola when preferences were pointed out to him at a press conference.

“Oh my God, I didn’t know it! Is it true? So I was wrong when I said everyone wants Liverpool to win in this country!

“Welcome, if (you) want to join (us) in the street… but they have to wear a blue shirt!”

City missed the chance to effectively seal the title when they were held to a 2-2 draw at West Ham last weekend.

City are closing in on an impressive fourth title in five seasons
City are closing in on an impressive fourth title in five seasons (Carl Recine/PA)

Yet, after battling back from 2-0 down, the result ensured that City have a one-point lead that, coupled with a superior goal difference, makes them strong favourites.

It would be their fourth title in five seasons and their sixth in the past decade, underlining City’s recent dominance on the domestic front.

Guardiola said: “When I arrived the people here said the Premier League is so difficult, it is the toughest one, different (teams) win every one.

“Just Sir Alex Ferguson at United was able to do – three or four times – four in five years.

“When it happens you realise the magnitude of United in this period.

“So, we are close to doing and being part of that and we have to try to take it.”

The intensity of this absorbing title race will have taken its toll on the players, but Guardiola has no doubt, whatever the outcome, his players will be back and firing for next season.

He said: “I think the competition itself makes this energy come.

“If you tell me now that next season (starts) tomorrow I would say, ‘No, please, give me a break’, but the moment we start the pre-season, new players and the first opponent, second one and all these kind of things, then the energy bounces back.

“I’m pretty sure we will be there again to try to be able to (be an) opponent for our rivals.”

