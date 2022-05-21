Joshua Buatsi overcomes Craig Richards to clear way for world title shot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Joshua Buatsi overcomes Craig Richards to clear way for world title shot

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 11:58 pm
Joshua Buatsi (right) beat Craig Richards in London (Adam Davy/PA)
Joshua Buatsi cleared the way for a world light-heavyweight title shot after claiming a points win over Craig Richards at the O2 Arena in London.

Buatsi, an Olympic bronze medallist in Rio in 2016, dominated the early stages then fended off a big comeback by Richards to claim a 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 unanimous verdict.

His win in a bout promoted as a WBA title eliminator should land him a shot at Dmitry Bivol, who won the belt in a stunning upset over Saul Alvarez earlier this month.

Joshua Buatsi v Craig Richards – The O2
Joshua Buatsi won a thrilling clash with Craig Richards (Adam Davy/PA)

Bivol’s win over Alvarez had served to raise the reputation of Richards, the 32-year-old who suffered his only career defeat on points to Bivol last year.

But the strong and accurate Buatsi seized the advantage from the start and it took Richards until the fifth round to really begin to make any kind of impression.

Buatsi was strong and accurate but tended to find success in bursts, and Richards came on strong in the eighth round with a big right hand followed by a flurry that appeared to trouble the favourite.

Richards landed more rights in the ninth but Buatsi continued to shade the cleaner work and pair continued to exchange hard blows in an exciting finale before Buatsi’s arm was eventually raised.

