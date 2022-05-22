Mito Pereira with three-shot lead at US PGA as Tiger Woods withdraws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mito Pereira with three-shot lead at US PGA as Tiger Woods withdraws

By Press Association
May 22, 2022, 5:02 am
Mito Pereira takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the US PGA Championship (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
Mito Pereira takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the US PGA Championship (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Chile’s Mito Pereira will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the US PGA Championship, which will be played without the presence of a previous winner at Southern Hills.

Moments after Pereira birdied the 18th to bring round three to a close, tournament officials announced that Tiger Woods had withdrawn from a major for the first time in his career.

The news came as no real surprise given that Woods had earlier struggled to a nine-over-par 79, by two shots his worst ever score in the event and one which left him in joint last of the 79 players that made the cut.

Whether Woods – who won the 2007 US PGA at Southern Hills – will contest next month’s US Open remains to be seen, although he has previously stated his intention of teeing it up in the 150th Open Championship on the Old Course at St Andrews in July.

Playing in just the second major of his career, Pereira’s third round of 69 gave him a three-shot advantage over England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and halfway leader Will Zalatoris, with Cameron Young a shot further back.

Ireland’s Seamus Power will start the final round six off the pace, with Rory McIlroy 10 strokes behind after a disappointing 74 on Saturday.

Round of the day

Webb Simpson made the cut on the mark of four over par, but ended the day in a tie for 10th following a superb 65.

Shot of the day

Rory McIlroy was inches away from a hole-in-one on the 14th.

Statistic of the day

Tweet of the day

Hundreds of fans had complete faith in Tiger Woods as he played a recovery shot on the fifth

Key tee times (all BST)

1315 Abraham Ancer, Seamus Power
1325 Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young
1335 Mito Pereira, Matt Fitzpatrick

Weather forecast

After a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 40s, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will help temperatures rebound nicely, with highs warming into the upper 60s for the afternoon. It will be a breezy day with a northeast wind of 10-15 gusting to 20 mph at times.

