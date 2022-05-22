Covid pandemic ‘most certainly not over’, warns WHO chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Covid pandemic ‘most certainly not over’, warns WHO chief

By Press Association
May 22, 2022, 6:02 pm
Director general of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
Director general of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

The Covid-19 pandemic is “most certainly not over”, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned, despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the Omicron wave.

The UN health agency’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told officials gathered in Geneva, Switzerland, for the opening of the WHO’s annual meeting that “we lower our guard at our peril”.

He said “declining testing and sequencing means we are blinding ourselves to the evolution of the virus”, and noted that almost one billion people in lower-income countries had still not been vaccinated.

Dr Tedros
Dr Tedros, left, said reported deaths were rising in Africa (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

In a weekly report on the global situation on Thursday, the WHO said the number of new Covid-19 cases appeared to have stabilised after weeks of decline since late March, while the overall number of weekly deaths had dropped.

While there had been progress, with 60% of the world’s population vaccinated, “it’s not over anywhere until it’s over everywhere”, Dr Tedros said.

“Reported cases are increasing in almost 70 countries in all regions, and this in a world in which testing rates have plummeted,” he added.

Reported deaths were rising in Africa, the continent with the lowest vaccination coverage, he said, and only 57 countries — almost all of them wealthy — had vaccinated 70% of their people.

While the world’s vaccine supply had improved, there was “insufficient political commitment to roll out vaccines” in some countries, and gaps in “operational or financial capacity” in others, he said.

“In all, we see vaccine hesitancy driven by misinformation and disinformation,” Dr Tedros said.

“The pandemic will not magically disappear, but we can end it.”

Dr Tedros is expected to be appointed for a second five-year term this week at the World Health Assembly, the annual meeting of the WHO’s member countries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal