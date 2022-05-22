Leicester put Southampton to the sword on final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leicester put Southampton to the sword on final day

By Press Association
May 22, 2022, 6:04 pm
Leicester’s James Maddison opened the scoring against Southampton. (Mike Egerton/PA)
James Maddison continued his hot streak to star in Leicester’s 4-1 win over Southampton.

The midfielder’s 18th goal of the season, an Ayoze Perez double and Jamie Vardy’s strike gave the Foxes a comfortable final day win.

James Ward-Prowse’s penalty briefly gave the Saints late hope but Ralph Hasenhuttl’s stuttering side end the campaign 15th.

Leicester finish eighth in the Premier League having been robbed of an injured Vardy for virtually half a season – although the striker still scored 15 league goals.

Boss Brendan Rodgers has also seen his defend ripped apart by injuries and has, rightly, been at pains to highlight the successes this season.

A top-10 finish represents an achievement – even if it drops below their previous high standards – but the Foxes signed off on a high with Southampton.

Timothy Castagne could have started the last day celebrations early only for the defender to plant a header over from six yards.

Leicester were the more dangerous and the skittish Saints defence gave them some encouragement but, aside from Castagne’s miss, the Foxes had been careless going forward.

Vardy – mocked by the away fans amid his wife’s Wagatha Christie trial against Coleen Rooney – tried to sneak in behind but was well marshalled while Harvey Barnes ran down blind alleys.

Southampton, on occasion, would briefly threaten with a break from Adam Armstrong but there was nothing to the Saints who end the season with one win in 12 games.

Vardy failed to get decent contact on Castagne’s teasing cross just before the break but the striker did not have to wait long to play his part in the Foxes’ controversial 49th-minute opener.

After a break in play to deal with a head injury to Vardy, the ball was given to Wesley Fofana who played it back to Kasper Schmeichel.

The goalkeeper launched it long and Lyanco made a mess of his clearance – only to suffer another nightmare when he left a second header back to McCarthy woefully short.

Vardy nipped in and, although he was denied by McCarthy, Maddison gobbled up the rebound to score in a fourth straight game.

Southampton were furious having had possession when the game was stopped and referee Jon Moss had given the ball back to the Foxes.

They tried to hold an on-pitch inquest with Moss, with little success, and then lost Adam Armstrong after a clash of heads with Jonny Evans.

Nathan Redmond planted a tame header at Schmeichel but there was little fightback from the visitors and Leicester doubled the lead with 16 minutes left.

Quick feet from Barnes saw him race away to find Vardy dashing ahead of Lyanco, the striker darted into the area, left Lyanco on his backside, and fired in.

Southampton thought they had a lifeline four minutes later when Ward-Prowse fired in from the spot after Youri Tielemans fouled Stuart Armstrong, only for the Foxes to restore their two-goal lead almost immediately.

Maddison picked out substitute Perez and his smart half volley found the bottom corner. The striker also added a fourth in stoppage time, rifling in Ricardo Pereira’s cutback.

