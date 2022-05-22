Wilfried Zaha strike sees Crystal Palace end season on a high note

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wilfried Zaha strike sees Crystal Palace end season on a high note

By Press Association
May 22, 2022, 6:12 pm
Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring against Manchester United (Steven Paston/PA)
Wilfried Zaha’s first-half strike earned Crystal Palace a first home win over Manchester United since 1991 and handed his old club one final defeat of a sorry campaign.

The Red Devils, who were watched by new boss Erik Ten Hag in south London, were able to at least avoid the embarrassment of lining up in the Europa Conference League next season due to West Ham losing away to Brighton.

It meant United clinched sixth after this 1-0 defeat but they finished on 58 points – the lowest they have ever accumulated in the Premier League – in a campaign which showed how far they are behind Manchester City and Liverpool, who were involved in a dramatic final day that saw the title again lifted at the Etihad Stadium.

One of Ralf Rangnick’s final acts in charge was to hand Hannibal Mejbri a first league start and there were several other youngsters on the bench at Selhurst Park, including Robbie Savage’s son Charlie.

Patrick Vieira also shuffled his pack and teenager Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was given his full debut for Palace, who had endured a difficult night at Goodison Park on Thursday where they let slip a two-goal lead and saw their manager involved in an altercation with a fan after full time.

It was United who started the better of the two sides with a Bruno Fernandes effort blocked by Conor Gallagher before Edinson Cavani’s scuffed shot was parried away by a wrong-footed Vicente Guaita minutes later.

The visitors knew victory in front of incoming boss Ten Hag would guarantee a place in the Europa League next season and the deadlock should have been broken in the 25th minute when Cavani sent Anthony Elanga away but he dragged wide from inside the penalty area.

Palace were jolted into life after that opportunity with the hosts squandering two openings over their own soon after.

First David De Dea denied Zaha’s left-footed strike before Jeffrey Schlupp fired straight at the Spanish goalkeeper following a superb Odsonne Edouard flick.

The opener did arrive with eight minutes of the first half left and it was ex-United man Zaha who provided it but only after a big helping hand from Fernandes.

Fernandes kicked Alex Telles’ throw back towards his own goal and Zaha latched onto the loose ball, created space away from Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof before he rifled into the bottom corner for his 15th goal of the season.

United improved after the break and it was former Monaco attacker Mejbri who did his utmost to get the visitors back on level terms.

Fine defending by Joel Ward denied the teenager after he had raced into the area before his curling shot was tipped over by Guaita.

It was somewhat of a surprise to see Rangnick withdraw Mejbri just past the hour mark and by this point it could have been 2-0 had Conor Gallagher – on the final appearance of his season-long loan – angled his shot inside the post from 20 yards.

More Under-23s were thrown on by Rangnick with Shola Shoretire and Alejandro Garnacho introduced but the latter could not get on the end of Fernandes’ cross late on.

The final chance fell to Scott McTominay in stoppage time but he blazed wide to highlight the size of the task for Ten Hag, who officially starts on Monday while Palace conclude an excellent first season under Vieira in 12th.

