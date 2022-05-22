Baby formula shipment arrives in US from Europe to help ease shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Baby formula shipment arrives in US from Europe to help ease shortage

By Press Association
May 22, 2022, 7:48 pm
(Michael Conroy/AP)
(Michael Conroy/AP)

A military plane carrying enough infant formula for more than half-a-million baby bottles arrived in Indianapolis in the US on Sunday.

The shipment was the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough formula to feed their children.

US president Joe Biden authorised the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed Operation Fly Formula, because no commercial flights were available.

More than 100 pallets of formula in the cargo hold of a C-17 plane at Indianapolis International Airport
More than 100 pallets of formula arrived into Indianapolis International Airport (Michael Conroy/AP)

The formula weighed 78,000 pounds (35,380kg), White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack was in Indianapolis to greet the arrival of the first shipment.

The flights are intended to provide “some incremental relief in the coming days” as the government works on a more lasting response to the shortage, Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council, said on Sunday.

The formula arrived from Ramstein Air Base in Germany
The formula arrived from Ramstein Air Base in Germany (Michael Conroy/AP)

Mr Deese told CNN that Sunday’s flight brought 15% of the speciality medical-grade formula needed in the US, and because of various actions by the government, people should see “more formula in stores starting as early as this week”.

He said in the longer-term, the US needed more formula providers “so that no individual company has this much control over supply chains”.

The Biden administration has struggled to address the nationwide shortage of formula, particularly hypoallergenic varieties.

Agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack
Agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack was in Indianapolis to greet the arrival of the first shipment (Michael Conroy/AP)

The crisis follows the closure of the nation’s largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.

The White House has said 132 pallets of Nestle Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula were due to leave Ramstein Air Base in Germany for the US. Another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula were expected to arrive in the coming days.

Altogether, about 1.5 million eight-ounce bottles of the three formulas, which are hypoallergenic for children with cow’s milk protein allergies, were expected to arrive this week.

Nestle said it had worked “around the clock” over the last few months to address the formula shortage and help meet demand.

