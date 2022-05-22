Mikel Arteta in ‘a lot of pain’ over Arsenal missing CL qualification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta in ‘a lot of pain’ over Arsenal missing CL qualification

By Press Association
May 22, 2022, 8:02 pm
Mikel Arteta is haunted by Arsenal missing out on Champions League qualification despite their final-day 5-1 thrashing of Everton (Lee Smith/PA Images).
Mikel Arteta is haunted by Arsenal missing out on Champions League qualification despite their final-day 5-1 thrashing of Everton (Lee Smith/PA Images).

Mikel Arteta admitted he was still haunted by Monday’s defeat to Newcastle as Arsenal missed out on Champions League qualification despite a 5-1 victory over Everton at Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Cedric Soares, Gabriel Magalhaes and Martin Odegaard scored as the Gunners finished the Premier League season in fifth place, their fate sealed by Tottenham beating Norwich 5-0.

Only a Spurs collapse at Carrow Road would have seen Arsenal edge their north London rivals for fourth and Arteta felt the damage had already been done with the 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park that meant their destiny was no longer in their own hands.

“We knew that we needed a miracle and it didn’t occur. That’s it. The league table at the end of the season doesn’t lie,” Arteta said.

“It’s true that last season Chelsea were in the Champions League with 67 points. We have 69 and are out of it, but that’s the level and the demands that this league has now.

“I can not assess the season today. I’m sorry, I’m still in a lot of pain because of what happened on Monday and I would like to have a fair assessment on how well we’ve done.

“What I can guarantee you is that we have tried to squeeze the lemon as much as we possibly can to get every single drop. We’ve reached the point we have reached.

“We know where we have to go. The feeling of guilt at not reaching that level is painful.”

When asked what satisfaction he takes from qualifying for the Europa League, Arteta replied: “I don’t get much if I’m honest. Today I’m still in pain.

“That’s why I need the dust to settle and I need to get a few days on holiday because today I don’t think I’m able to reflect the season the way it is.”

Everton secured their Premier League survival with Thursday’s stunning comeback win against Crystal Palace and at Emirates Stadium they played like a team on the descent phase of an emotional roller coaster.

Frank Lampard made six changes and although Donny van de Beek’s strike, which made it 2-1 at half-time, was their only success, their manager was satisfied knowing relegation had been avoided.

“My immediate feeling is my absolute delight and relief that we’ve kept the club in the league,” Lampard said.

“We expended a lot of energy on Thursday. Our big final was on Thursday and we won it. This was just a step too far.

“We were in the game at half-time but in the second-half, and you can see from the goals at set-pieces, there were concentration issues.

“We weren’t in the right positions and didn’t deal with things.

“This was a difficult game for the players and Arsenal were playing for something when the game started.

“There’s nothing there for me to really shoe the players about too much. The reflections will be on the whole three and a half months since I’ve been here.”

