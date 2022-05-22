Oleksandr Zinchenko gives heartfelt thanks for support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oleksandr Zinchenko gives heartfelt thanks for support

By Press Association
May 22, 2022, 9:04 pm
Oleksandr Zinchenko played a key role as Manchester City came from behind against Aston Villa to win the title (Mike Egerton/PA)
Oleksandr Zinchenko played a key role as Manchester City came from behind against Aston Villa to win the title (Mike Egerton/PA)

Oleksandr Zinchenko broke down in tears as he thanked Manchester City for their support after clinching his fourth Premier League title with the club.

The Ukraine international has been a key figure in City’s latest success despite the emotional turmoil he has suffered since Russia’s invasion of his homeland in February.

Zinchenko came off the bench and made a significant contribution as City came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 to pip Liverpool to the title by a single point on Sunday.

“At some point, especially in the beginning, I didn’t think too much about football because it is impossible to live with what is happening in my country,” Zinchenko told Sky Sports.

“But with all the support which I had during this period, we did it. It means everything to me.

“Honestly I want to die for these people, for all this support, because what people gave me and what they have done for me during this toughest period of my life.

“I am so appreciative and I will never forget this. Never in my life.

“It’s unforgettable emotions for me. I am so proud to be Ukrainian and I would love one day to bring this title to Ukraine, to all Ukrainian people, because they deserve it.”

Zinchenko replaced captain Fernandinho at half-time after the Brazilian had struggled in what was his final game for the club.

The veteran midfielder had again been deployed as a makeshift centre-back due to injuries and his substitution was not the farewell he might have envisaged.

Manchester City v Aston Villa – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Fernandinho, right, ended his City career with a fifth Premier League winner’s medal (PA)

Yet, come the end of the game, the 37-year-old was more than happy to be signing off by lifting the Premier League trophy and collecting a fifth winner’s medal.

He said: “You never give up and we always believed it today. To finish my nine years at City by winning my fifth Premier League title is a dream come true.

“To have won this trophy four times in five years really is amazing. Everyone knows the Premier League is the most competitive in world football, but we have shown consistency over a long period. That is testament to what City have built.

“It’s really emotional day for me. I’m so grateful for City. For sure, they’ll always be in my heart.”

