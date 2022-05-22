Rory McIlroy makes Sunday charge again but Mito Pereira retains US PGA lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory McIlroy makes Sunday charge again but Mito Pereira retains US PGA lead

By Press Association
May 22, 2022, 9:18 pm
Rory McIlroy made a move through the field on the final day of the US PGA Championship (Matt York/AP)
Rory McIlroy made a move through the field on the final day of the US PGA Championship (Matt York/AP)

Rory McIlroy made a Sunday charge for the second successive major as the US PGA Championship headed for an exciting climax at Southern Hills.

McIlroy, who finished runner-up in the Masters thanks to a closing 64 at Augusta National, began the final round nine shots off the lead after following an opening 65 with disappointing rounds of 71 and 74.

That looked to have ended his chances of claiming a fifth major title and first since winning the 2014 US PGA, but McIlroy may have had other ideas and made a brilliant start with four birdies in a row from the second.

The par threes have been McIlroy’s undoing however – the 33-year-old playing them in five over par in round three even with a birdie on the 14th – and the sixth cost him another shot on Sunday after missing the green and hitting a poor chip to 20 feet.

Good birdie chances went begging on the ninth, 12th and 13th to leave McIlroy three under par and six shots off the lead held by Chile’s Mito Pereira, who had recovered from a bogey on the third with a birdie on the par-five fifth.

Pereira enjoyed a two-shot lead over American Will Zalatoris, who shared the lead after birdies on the fourth and fifth before dropping a shot on the sixth, where his tee shot flew over the green and into an unplayable lie, prompting a ruling on his penalty drop which took almost 15 minutes to resolve.

American Cameron Young was three shots off the pace, with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick another stroke back.

The 27-year-old from Sheffield pulled his opening drive left of the fairway and then got a flyer from the rough with his second shot to send his ball 25 yards over the green.

After taking a free drop away from the camera tower in front of his ball, Fitzpatrick pitched to 15 feet and was unable to hole the par putt.

Fitzpatrick, who has recorded just one top-10 finish in his 27 previous majors, steadied the ship with two pars before a superb approach to the fourth set up a tap-in birdie, but dropped a shot on the sixth after finding water off the tee.

