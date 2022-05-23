One more ‘I do’, this time in Italy, for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One more ‘I do’, this time in Italy, for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 8:30 am Updated: May 23, 2022, 8:32 am
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
A wedding trilogy has been completed for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker with a ceremony at a castle in Portofino, Italy.

Kardashian and Barker each posted to Instagram on Sunday a photo of themselves kissing at the altar, with the caption, “happily ever after”.

The photo showed a backdrop that included scores of candles and a Madonna-and-child painting, as a smiling officiant looks on.

Kardashian later added another photo of the two smiling and facing the guests moments later, with the text: “ Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Barker.”

She wore a white corseted mini-dress and a floor-length veil with a giant Virgin Mary design on the side.

He wore a black suit.

Both were designed by Dolce & Gabbana, according to People Magazine.

The wedding was held at Castello Brown, a castle built in the Middle Ages overlooking the Gulf of Portofino, TMZ reported.

The ceremony came after an Elvis-impersonator-officiated “practice” wedding – with no marriage licence – followed by a small ceremony – with marriage licence – in Santa Barbara, California.

The wedding party arrived on Friday in the jet set playground of Portofino, a seaside village known for its multi-coloured houses and crystalline green water on the Italian Riviera coast.

Photographers snapped the couple, along with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and Barker’s daughter Alabama, as they arrived for dinner on Friday and when they took to the streets again on Saturday on their way to lunch.

In a prelude to her wedding outfit, Kourtney wore a veil and short black dress emblazoned with a likeness of the Virgin Mary.

The reality star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, were seen on Friday on a boat sharing a kiss in the abundant sun – she in a T-shirt of her beau’s band and he in his favourite style condition: shirtless with his multiple tattoos on display.

A larger reception is planned later in Los Angeles, according to reports.

Barker and the oldest Kardashian sister went Instagram official with their relationship early last year.

He popped the question in October, beachside with a ring of red roses and white candles at a hotel in Montecito, California.

Kourtney had a long previous relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she had three children.

Barker has been married twice.

His first marriage, to Melissa Kennedy, lasted nine months.

His last divorce, from Shanna Moakler, came in 2008.

They wed in 2004 and share two teenage children.

