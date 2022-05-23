Cody Simpson to swim rather than sing at Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Cody Simpson to swim rather than sing at Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 9:40 am
Cody Simpson recovers after his men’s 100m butterfly heat at the Australian swimming championships in Adelaide (Dave Hunt/AAP Image via AP)
Cody Simpson recovers after his men’s 100m butterfly heat at the Australian swimming championships in Adelaide (Dave Hunt/AAP Image via AP)

Cody Simpson, who was part of the entertainment line-up in the build-up for the last Commonwealth Games, will be on the programme again for the 2022 edition, this time as a member of Australia’s swimming team.

Taking time out from his singing career to focus on swimming has started to pay off for Simpson, who was selected in the team after placing third in the 100-metre butterfly event at the Australian trials.

He only narrowly missed out on a spot at next month’s world championships too.

His main focus after missing the team last year for the Tokyo Olympics was to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and it seems he is a step closer to that.

“If you told me two years ago I would be here this soon, I wouldn’t believe you,” Simpson said of his selection.

“I would probably … tell you that you’re dreaming.”

He said making his first senior Australian squad was “a testament to the last two years” of heavy training when he often asked himself if he was “in over my head or dreaming too big”.

The Commonwealth Games, a multi-sports event that started as the British Empire Games in 1930 and is staged every four yeas, starts on July 28 in Birmingham, England.

The 2018 edition was held on Australia’s Gold Coast, Simpson’s home town.

His connection to the 2018 Games, he recalled, was singing I Still Call Australia Home at Buckingham Palace to help promote the event.

Simpson was a talented junior swimmer before his singing career took off and he moved to the US with his family in 2010.

Cody Simpson competes during the men's 100m butterfly heats at the Australian swimming championships in Adelaide
Cody Simpson competes during the men’s 100m butterfly heats at the Australian swimming championships in Adelaide (Dave Hunt/AAP Image via AP)

He started training seriously again for swimming in 2019.

When it comes to competition, the 25-year-old said he uses some experience he picked up as an entertainer to help focus on the main goal.

“It’s all having eyes and ears on you and having expectation on you and certain pressures to deliver a certain result,” he said.

“It’s all like a similar kind of stimulus for your brain. And you get used to being able to get up and do it and be able to remain calm and steadfast under certain conditions.”

The Australian trials concluded late on Sunday in Adelaide, with Olympic gold medallist Ariarne Titmus breaking the women’s 400-metre freestyle world record.

Titmus finished in three minutes, 56.40 seconds to beat the mark of 3.56.46 that US champion Katie Ledecky set at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Titmus and fellow Olympic gold medallists Zac Stubblety-Cook, Kaylee McKeown and Kyle Chalmers were included in the 39-strong Australian squad for the world championships in Budapest, Hungary, from June 18-25.

They were also selected along with Simpson in a team of 76 for the Commonwealth Games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal