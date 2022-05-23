Women’s Euro 2022 expected to shatter attendance records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Women’s Euro 2022 expected to shatter attendance records

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 11:04 am
The Women’s Euro this summer is set to shatter attendance records (Liam McBurney/PA)
Total attendance at this summer’s Women’s Euro in England is expected to comfortably exceed the levels at Euro 2017 in Holland, according to a new report.

Over 700,000 tickets are available for the finals and a pre-tournament impact report compiled by Ernst & Young projects a range between 435,000 and 525,000 will be sold.

Even the lowest of those figures would shatter the 2017 total of 240,055 fans.

The EY report also predicts £54million of economic activity across the nine host cities.

Legacy groups in those host cities are working to provide 500,000 new opportunities for women and girls to participate in grassroots football.

Football Association quarterly research from March of last year found 57 per cent of girls aged between five and 13 currently play football and that the vast majority of girls who did not would like to do so.

Sport England’s 2021 Active Lives survey found just 0.7 per cent of women aged 16 and over played some form of football regularly compared to 5.2 per cent of men, highlighting the potential for growth.

Baroness Sue Campbell, the director of women's football at the FA, hopes the Euros this summer will help drive up grassroots participation in football among women and girls
Baroness Sue Campbell, a Women’s Euro board member and director of women’s football at the FA, said: “With less than 50 days to go until the tournament gets under way, this report highlights what we can achieve with a continued focus on capitalising on the opportunities offered by the Women’s Euro and importantly how we can measure our success.

“Our aim is twofold – to deliver a record-breaking tournament and to leave a tangible legacy to grow the women’s game.

“By inspiring fans at home and abroad, and by committing to provide playing opportunities to girls in every school and club across the country, I am confident we can deliver on both aims.”

