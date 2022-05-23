Russian soldier sentenced to life at Kyiv war crimes trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Russian soldier sentenced to life at Kyiv war crimes trial

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 11:22 am Updated: May 23, 2022, 9:15 pm
Russian Sgt Vadim Shishimarin stands in court (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)
Russian Sgt Vadim Shishimarin stands in court (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

A captured Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian has been sentenced by a Ukrainian court to life in prison — the maximum — amid signs the Kremlin may in turn put on trial some of the fighters who surrendered at Mariupol’s steelworks.

In the first of what could be a multitude of war crimes trials held by Ukraine, Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, was sentenced for killing a 62-year-old man who was shot in the head in a village in the north-eastern Sumy region in the opening days of the war.

Shishimarin, a member of a tank unit, claimed he was following orders and apologised to the man’s widow in court.

Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing
Vadim Shishimarin during a court hearing (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

His Ukraine-appointed defence lawyer, Victor Ovsyanikov, argued his client had been unprepared for the “violent military confrontation” and mass casualties that Russian troops encountered when they invaded. He said he would appeal.

Ukrainian civil liberties advocate Volodymyr Yavorsky said it was “an extremely harsh sentence for one murder during the war”, but Aarif Abraham, a British-based human rights lawyer, said the trial was conducted “with what appears to be full and fair due process”, including access to a lawyer.

Ukrainian prosecutors are investigating thousands of potential war crimes. Russian forces in Mariupol bombed a theatre where civilians were sheltering and struck a maternity hospital.

After Moscow’s withdrawal from around Kyiv weeks ago, mass graves were discovered and streets were strewn with bodies in towns such as Bucha.

Before Shishimarin’s sentencing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was unable to defend the soldier but will consider trying to do so “through other channels”.

Mary Ellen O’Connell, an expert on international law at the University of Notre Dame, said putting Shishimarin on trial could prove “extremely detrimental to Ukrainian soldiers in the hands of Russia”.

She said Moscow may decide to hold “show trials” of Ukrainians to boost the morale of its own soldiers and spread disinformation.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

“Maybe it would have happened without the Ukrainians beginning trials,” Ms O’Connell said. “But the timing suggests that the Ukrainians should have held back and perhaps still should, so that the Russians can’t say, ‘We’re just doing to their soldiers what they did to ours’.”

Russian authorities have threatened to hold trials of captured Ukrainians — namely fighters who held out at Mariupol’s shattered steel plant, the last stronghold of resistance in the strategic southern port city.

They surrendered and were taken prisoner last week, at which point Moscow claimed the capture of Mariupol was complete.

Russia’s main investigative body said it intends to interrogate the Mariupol defenders to “identify the nationalists” and determine whether they were involved in crimes against civilians.

Moscow has seized on the far-right origins of one of the units there, calling the Azov Regiment’s fighters “Nazis” and accusing their commander – without evidence – of “numerous atrocities”.

Russia’s top prosecutor has asked the country’s Supreme Court to designate the Azov Regiment a terrorist organisation.

Family members of the fighters have pleaded for their eventual return to Ukraine as part of a prisoner swap.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]