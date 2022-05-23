Spanish government chides ex-king for failure to explain conduct

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Spanish government chides ex-king for failure to explain conduct

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 12:02 pm
Spain’s former king Juan Carlos gives the thumbs up before a reception at a nautical club prior to a yachting event in Sanxenxo, north-west Spain (Lalo R. Villar/AP)
Spain's former king Juan Carlos gives the thumbs up before a reception at a nautical club prior to a yachting event in Sanxenxo, north-west Spain (Lalo R. Villar/AP)

A senior Spanish government official has rebuked Spain’s former king, saying Juan Carlos should have used his first trip home from exile to clear the air over investigations into his financial affairs.

Government spokeswoman Isabel Rodríguez said the ex-monarch “missed an opportunity” to “provide explanations and ask for forgiveness”.

Juan Carlos’s conduct in recent years had been “neither ethical nor exemplary”, she said in an interview with Spanish public radio RNE.

On the other hand, she repeated the Socialist-led coalition government’s support for Juan Carlos’ son and current monarch, Felipe VI, for his efforts to increase financial transparency at the royal household.

Her comments came as Juan Carlos made what was called a private visit to the Zarzuela royal palace in Madrid on Monday, after three days attending a regatta with friends in north-west Spain.

Spain’s former king Juan Carlos poses for photos
Spain’s former king Juan Carlos poses for photos (Lalo R. Villar/AP)

The financial investigations brought some awkward moments for the government and the royal family.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has said Juan Carlos owes the people of Spain an explanation about his financial affairs.

But the former king came back without providing one.

The financial scandals that swirled around 84-year-old Juan Carlos compelled him to move almost two years ago to Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, where he has close relationships with local royals.

Juan Carlos’s four-day trip to Spain came after Spanish and Swiss prosecutors shelved their investigations into his finances.

Spanish prosecutors did not find evidence to take the former monarch to court because much of the alleged misbehaviour, involving millions of euros in undeclared accounts, happened when Juan Carlos had legal immunity as king.

Other acts of potential fraud fell outside the statute of limitations.

