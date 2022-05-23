Volodymyr Zelensky calls for ‘maximum sanctions’ on Russia during Davos speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Volodymyr Zelensky calls for ‘maximum sanctions’ on Russia during Davos speech

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 12:28 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 7:03 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the audience from Kyiv on a screen during the World Economic Forum in Davos (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the audience from Kyiv on a screen during the World Economic Forum in Davos (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for “maximum” sanctions against Russia during a virtual speech to corporate executives, government officials and other elites on the first day of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He said sanctions need to go further to stop Moscow’s aggression, including an oil embargo, blocking all its banks and cutting off trade with Russia completely.

“This is what sanctions should be: they should be maximum, so that Russia and every other potential aggressor that wants to wage a brutal war against its neighbour would clearly know the immediate consequences of their actions,” Mr Zelensky said through a translator.

He also pushed for the complete withdrawal of foreign companies from Russia to prevent supporting its war, and said Ukraine needs at least 5 billion dollars (£4 billion) in funding per month.

“The amount of work is enormous: we have more than half a trillion of dollars in losses, tens of thousands of facilities were destroyed. We need to rebuild entire cities and industries,” Mr Zelensky said, days after the G7 agreed to provide 19.8 billion dollars (£15.7 billion) in economic aid.

He said that if Ukraine had “received 100% of our needs at once, back in February” in terms of weapons, funding, political support and sanctions against Russia, “the result would be tens of thousands of lives saved”.

The war was a key focus on Monday at Davos, the village in the Swiss Alps that has been transformed into a glitzy venue for the four-day meeting ostensibly dedicated to making the world a better place.

The event resumed in person after a two-year pause because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which also delayed this year’s meeting from its usual winter slot.

Mr Zelensky, who received a standing ovation after his remarks, reiterated that Russia was blocking critical food supplies, such as wheat and sunflower oil, from leaving Ukraine’s ports.

Ukraine, along with Russia, is a major exporter of wheat, barley and sunflower oil, and the interruption of those and other staples is threatening food insecurity in countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The head of the UN’s World Food Programme, David Beasley, said in a panel that “the failure to open the ports is a declaration of war on global food systems”.

If such supplies remain off the market, the world could face a food availability problem in the next 10 to 12 months, and “that is going to be hell on earth”, he added.

Russian officials reiterated their assertion that they are not to blame for the food crisis, saying the country is not preventing Ukrainian grain shipments by rail.

“It is not us that are sources of problems leading to the world hunger threat, but those who imposed sanctions against the Russian Federation and the present sanctions themselves,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call with journalists.

A sizable Ukrainian government delegation is attending Davos in person, making their case for more western support.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, left, and his brother Wladimir listen to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, left, and his brother Wladimir listen to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko pointed to the audience during a panel, saying, “We are defending you personally.”

“We are fighting, first of all, for values. And right now, everyone has to be proactive because we pay for that — the biggest prize, human lives every day.”

Russian officials have not been invited to Davos this year, with what was dubbed the “Russia House” having been transformed by critics — including Ukrainian tycoon Victor Pinchuk and the country’s Foreign Ministry — into what they call the “Russia War Crimes House”.

The venue features photos of crimes and cruelties that Russian forces are accused of perpetuating.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]