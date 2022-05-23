New French government pledges ‘zero tolerance’ for sexual abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

New French government pledges ‘zero tolerance’ for sexual abuse

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 2:00 pm
New French minister of solidarity Damien Abad (Michel Spingler/AP)
New French minister of solidarity Damien Abad (Michel Spingler/AP)

There will be “zero tolerance” for sexual misconduct by members of French President Emmanuel Macron’s new government, but the judiciary, not the press, will decide the truth, a government spokeswoman said.

It comes after press coverage of Monday’s first Cabinet meeting focused on a minister who has been accused of rape.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the second woman named to the post, met on Sunday evening with Damien Abad, who is in charge of French policies for the disabled, to discuss allegations by two women who claimed that he assaulted them over a decade ago.

He has firmly denied the accusations, which surfaced this weekend after his appointment on Friday.

He said such claims would be impossible, given his own disability, which affects the joints and the muscles.

“What is at stake is establishing the truth,” said government spokeswoman Olivia Gregoire, taking up her role for the first time following the new government’s first Cabinet meeting.

“And it is for judicial authorities to do so. Not me, not you either,” she told reporters.

Mr Abad arrives at the Elysee Palace for the fist cabinet meeting since French President Emmanuel Macron ‘s reelection
Mr Abad arrives at the Elysee Palace for the fist cabinet meeting since French President Emmanuel Macron ‘s reelection (Michel Spingler/AP)

Monday’s first Cabinet meeting focused on helping struggling French families regain some purchasing power and other issues to “change the lives of the French,” Ms Gregoire said.

But the scandal also gave Mr Macron’s government an opportunity to come down firmly on the side of women who say they have been the victims of sexual abuse.

Ms Gregoire encouraged other women who may be victims “to present themselves without reserve” to judicial authorities, stressing that the government “is at the sides of those, following an aggression or harassment, have the immense courage to speak” and others who “have walled themselves in silence, or have been walled up”.

Mr Abad was a last-minute prize for Mr Macron’s Renaissance party that may backfire if the scandal does not quickly fade.

His appointment had already been mocked by the right because it came a day after he left his conservative mainstream party for Mr Macron’s centrists.

Ms Borne said on Sunday that she was unaware of the allegations surrounding Mr Abad, but “there will be no impunity” in such cases for members of the government if judicial authorities step in.

Mr Abad, who was born with arthrogryposis, a condition that affects the joints and muscles, said in a statement on Sunday that the “accusations concern acts or gestures which are simply impossible for me due to my disability”.

He said he was forced to make clear that “the sexual act can only take place with the assistance and help of my partner”, and allegations by one of the women “that I could drug, carry, undress and rape an unconscious woman are simply inconceivable and abject”.

Mr Abad, right, leaves the Elysee Palace
Mr Abad, right, leaves the Elysee Palace (Michel Spingler/AP)

The allegations made by the two women were revealed on Saturday, a day after the new government was announced, by the investigative online publication Mediapart.

In one case, a complaint was filed twice, in 2012 and 2017 and later thrown out, the government spokesman said.

No legal action has so far been taken in the other case, although a watchdog women’s group said it had notified leading members of Mr Macron’s centrist party and Mr Abad’s previous party about the complaints on May 16 — four days before the government was announced.

The timing could not be worse for Mr Macron, who is trying to keep his parliamentary majority in an election in June so can move forward with his agenda.

The growing scandal over Mr Abad has somewhat drowned out an uproar over the newly appointed education minister, Pap Ndiaye, a historian who had previously headed the National Museum of the History of Immigration.

He is being challenged by the right-wing opposition for being too “woke” — for example, for allegedly taking part in gatherings that excluded white people.

He has not commented.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal