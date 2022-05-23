Slovenia names liberal leader Robert Golob as PM designate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Slovenia names liberal leader Robert Golob as PM designate

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 4:09 pm
Robert Golob, the leader of the Freedom Movement party (AP)

Slovenia’s president has formally appointed the leader of a liberal-green party that won last month’s election as the country’s new prime minister designate.

President Borut Pahor’s announcement paves the way for the formation of a new government in Slovenia in the coming weeks.

Slovenian politicians are set to vote on the appointment of Robert Golob as the prime minister designate on Wednesday.

A separate vote will be needed later to confirm Mr Golob’s government.

Mr Golob, a former business executive and a newcomer in politics, said he aims to have a coalition government in place by mid-June.

Mr Golob’s Freedom Movement won an overwhelming majority of seats at the April 24 vote, defeating the right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa and his Slovenian Democratic Party.

Mr Golob has promised to reform and modernise Slovenia’s state institutions and boost social justice.

His Freedom Movement is set to form an alliance with other centre-left groups.

Mr Jansa faced accusations that he turned the small European Union country toward right-wing populism while in office.

He has also faced EU scrutiny over allegations of pressure on the media and the takeover of state institutions by loyalists.

Mr Jansa has denied the accusations.

