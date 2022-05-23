New York City to pay millions to man wrongly convicted of 1996 murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New York City to pay millions to man wrongly convicted of 1996 murder

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 5:23 pm
Grant Williams, left centre, is embraced by his lawyer Irving Cohen after his murder conviction is vacated (Jan Somma-Hammel/Staten Island Advance/AP)
New York City has agreed to pay seven million dollars (£5.6 million) to a man who spent 23 years behind bars for a murder he did not commit.

Grant Williams was exonerated last July in the 1996 shooting of Shdell Lewis outside a Staten Island public housing complex.

Mr Williams, 51, had been paroled in 2019.

After being cleared last year, he filed a notice of claim – the first step toward suing the city.

Comptroller Brad Lander’s office has the authority to settle such claims without court action and occasionally does so, including in the 2014 police chokehold death of Eric Garner.

Mr Williams’ lawyer, Irving Cohen, said the city “did the right thing” by settling quickly.

“This will assist him in going forward and trying to get back on his feet” and finally putting the ordeal behind him, Mr Cohen said.

He said the state recently settled a separate claim from Mr Williams for five million dollars (£4 million).

A message inquiring about the matter was left for state officials.

Mr Lander, a Democrat, said he was pleased that the city was “able to move quickly to a fair and early resolution of this claim”.

The case against Mr Williams had rested largely on the evidence of a couple of eyewitnesses.

One was a police officer who chased the gunman — and initially gave a description that did not match Mr Williams.

Prosecutors at his trial also sought to suggest a connection between Mr Williams and a baseball cap that the shooter dropped at the scene, though the hat was never tested for DNA that could have pointed to its wearer.

It was emblazoned with the logo of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Mr Williams had worked at the multiplatinum-selling rap group’s Staten Island studio but his lawyer notes that there was no telling how many fans might have had Wu-Tang Clan hats at the time.

No physical, forensic or digital evidence tied Mr Williams to the crime and some witnesses testified that he was not the gunman.

Another eyewitness, a friend of the victim’s, had also told investigators that Mr Williams was not the gunman.

But police did not tell prosecutors about it until after he was indicted and that witness did not give evidence at the trial.

Mr Williams unsuccessfully appealed his conviction for years before Staten Island district attorney Michael McMahon’s office agreed to review it.

Prosecutors ultimately joined Mr Williams in seeking the dismissal of his conviction, saying they now believe he is innocent.

Mr Williams told reporters at the time that he never lost faith that he would be exonerated and used to tell other inmates they would see it on the news.

“And today is that day,” he said with relatives, supporters and friends including Wu-Tang member Ghostface Killah by his side.

Since then, Mr Williams has been adjusting to restarting his life, Mr Cohen said.

Mr Cohen said his client, who earned an associate’s degree behind bars, hopes to help other wrongfully convicted people and help people steer clear of crime.

“He’s very resilient,” he said.

