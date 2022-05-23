Rafael Nadal shrugs off injury problems to ease into French Open second round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Rafael Nadal shrugs off injury problems to ease into French Open second round

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 8:08 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 11:10 pm
Rafael Nadal raced into round two (Thibault Camus/AP)
Rafael Nadal raced into round two (Thibault Camus/AP)

Rafael Nadal shrugged off his ongoing battle with injury after beginning his bid for a 14th Roland Garros title with a clinical straight-sets victory.

The Spaniard, seeded five this year, swept aside Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-2 6-2 6-2 despite a recurring foot problem which scuppered his bid for a first title on clay this season at the Italian Open earlier this month.

“Of course the confidence is higher when you win in Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, or Rome,” said the Spaniard.

“Without a doubt, things are easy in this world to understand, no? When you are winning more matches and more tournaments you have better confidence.

“When this is not the case, things are different. But I never expected to be winning 15 Monte Carlos and Romes, so that’s the situation today.

“I got injured, and that’s it. What happened is past and here we are. We are in Roland Garros. I am here to try my best.

“And how is my level of confidence? How the things would be or if I didn’t get injured, I don’t know. We never know. So I’m not a big fan of thinking about the things that could happen if… ‘if’ is a dangerous word.

“And then it’s the moment to accept the situation and to have the confidence to put all my effort in every single day, to get better and better. Let’s see how far I can keep going.”

Nadal, who will face France’s Corentin Moutet – who beat former champion Stan Wawrinka in four sets –  in round two, also touched upon the ATP’s decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning against Jordan Thompson in three sets
Rafael Nadal celebrated winning against Jordan Thompson in three sets (Thibault Camus/AP)

“At the end, I understand both sides,” he said diplomatically. “I respect and I understand Wimbledon’s position, without a doubt, but on the other hand, I understand and I respect too that the ATP is protecting its members.

“That’s it. Is not that one is doing a negative thing and the other one is doing the good thing. Everyone half.

“In my personal opinion, (they) have good reasons to make the decisions that they make today. Hopefully ATP and Wimbledon can be together and sit together and negotiate a better future for both sides.”

Defending champion Novak Djokovic had his say following his straight-sets win over Yoshihito Nishioka, and felt the ATP was right to take action despite the adverse effect it will inevitably have on his ranking as world number one.

He said: “I think collectively I’m glad that players got together with ATP, the governing body of the men’s tennis, and showed to the grand slam that when there is a mistake happening, and there was from the Wimbledon side, then we have to show that there is going to be some consequences.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]