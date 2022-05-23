Hertha Berlin overturn first-leg defeat to beat Hamburg and remain in Bundesliga

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hertha Berlin overturned a first-leg deficit to preserve their Bundesliga status with a 2-1 aggregate win over Hamburg in their promotion/relegation play-off.

Captain Dedryck Boyata headed Felix Magath’s visitors level in the tie after just four minutes at Volksparkstadion before Marvin Plattenhardt’s second-half free-kick proved decisive.

Defeat for Hamburg, who had returned to their home stadium with a 1-0 advantage following Thursday’s first meeting in Berlin, condemns them to a fifth-successive season in the second tier.

Hertha ended the evening with 10 men after French midfielder Lucas Tousart was dismissed for a second bookable offence deep into added time.