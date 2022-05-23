Washington sues Mark Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Washington sues Mark Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 9:57 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 11:31 pm
Mark Zuckerberg (Niall Carson/PA)
The District of Columbia has sued Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, seeking to hold him personally liable for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a privacy breach of millions of Facebook users’ personal data that became a major corporate and political scandal.

DC attorney general Karl Racine filed the civil lawsuit against Mr Zuckerberg in DC Superior Court.

The lawsuit maintains that Mr Zuckerberg directly participated in important company decisions and was aware of the potential dangers of sharing users’ data, such as occurred in the case involving Cambridge Analytica.

(Alamy/PA)

The data-mining firm gathered details on as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission.

Their data is alleged to have been used to manipulate the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Zuckerberg, who co-founded Facebook and has headed its board since 2012, controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an unparalleled level of control over the operations of Facebook as it has grown into the largest social media company in the world”, the lawsuit says.

Mr Racine is seeking damages and penalties from Mr Zuckerberg as may be determined in a trial.

Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is based in Menlo Park, California.

Facebook has nearly three billion users worldwide, and Meta has a market value of more than 500 billion dollars (£400 billion).

Karl Racine
Karl Racine (Andrew Harnik/PA)

Meta, Google, Amazon and Apple have been targeted in legal actions in recent years by federal regulators and state attorneys general of both parties accusing the tech behemoths of market dominance and abuse, but Mr Racine’s suit brought the rare action of a regulator specifically aiming at a Big Tech CEO.

Mr Racine tried last year to add Mr Zuckerberg as a defendant in his ongoing suit against Facebook over Cambridge Analytica from 2018, but a DC Superior Court judge thwarted that attempt in March, saying Mr Racine had waited too long.

“What value does it add to name him? There’s no more relief for the consumers of the District” of Columbia, Judge Maurice Ross said.

Mr Racine is now asserting that thousands of documents he has since gained access to in the case establish Mr Zuckerberg’s direct participation in decision-making on Cambridge Analytica, and he is therefore suing him directly.

A year ago, Mr Racine sued Amazon, accusing the online retail giant of anti-competitive practices in its treatment of sellers on its platform.

The practices raised prices for consumers and stifled innovation and choice in the online retail market, he alleged. Amazon rejected the allegations.

That suit was dismissed by the court and Mr Racine has asked for it to be reconsidered.

