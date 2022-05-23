Kevin De Bruyne says Manchester City’s latest title success is his best yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Kevin De Bruyne says Manchester City’s latest title success is his best yet

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 10:32 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 6:04 am
Kevin De Bruyne is celebrating his fourth and most satisfying Premier League win (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne is celebrating his fourth and most satisfying Premier League win (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne reflected on his best title yet after helping Manchester City to their fourth Premier League success in five seasons.

The Belgian playmaker was City’s star man as they held off the challenge of Liverpool in a thrilling run-in before completing the job with a dramatic comeback victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

That De Bruyne ended the campaign widely and comfortably regarded as City’s player of the year speaks volumes for his inspirational qualities, considering that the first half of his campaign was marred by fitness problems.

His issues began when he suffered a broken nose and eye socket in last year’s Champions League final.

That delayed his entrance for Belgium at Euro 2022 and he subsequently picked up an ankle injury. After attempting to play on in the tournament he was not fully fit by the start of the new season.

As a result his form in the opening months was inconsistent and, to compound matters, his recovery was hampered when he contracted coronavirus before Christmas.

City got their hands on the trophy after coming from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2
City got their hands on the trophy after coming from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 (Martin Rickett/PA)

With all that taken into account, De Bruyne feels his latest triumph was especially satisfying.

“For me, to be honest, with how I felt at the beginning of the year, this title is by far the best one out of the four,” said the 30-year-old, who scored 11 goals in his last 15 games of the season in all competitions.

“I came back with a lot of pain in my ankle and it took me two to three months to come back.

“I had a tough time physically and mentally and I admit that. So, for me, this is so sweet, the way I came back this season is amazing. I am very happy and I am so proud.”

City needed to come from 2-0 down to claim the victory that saw them pip Liverpool by just one point.

Goals from Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho stunned the home side at the Etihad Stadium but three goals in the space of five minutes – two from Ilkay Gundogan either side of a Rodri strike – turned the game around.

De Bruyne said: “I think it is special because of the way we have had to do it against a team like Liverpool. They push us so much to the limit.

Kevin De Bruyne, right, during the Premier League trophy parade in Manchester on Monday
Kevin De Bruyne, right, during the Premier League trophy parade in Manchester on Monday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“They don’t make it easy because they get 90-95 points every year, so we have to do this every single time. It is hard and it is emotional.

“Obviously there was a little moment of doubt (at 2-0) but then it was all or nothing, just all-out attack.

“I don’t think Aston Villa knew what was coming and we were just attacking and attacking.

“We went and we showed that we can score and it makes it even better now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]