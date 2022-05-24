Cardinal faces Hong Kong court charged over relief fund for protesters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Cardinal faces Hong Kong court charged over relief fund for protesters

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 8:41 am
Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen leaves after appearing in court in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)
Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen leaves after appearing in court in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Former Hong Kong Catholic leader Cardinal Joseph Zen and five others have denied accusations of failing to register a relief fund aimed at assisting protesters who faced legal costs during the 2019 anti-government protests.

The six, who include singer Denise Ho and former opposition lawmakers Margaret Ng and Cyd Ho, were arrested two weeks ago on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces.

They appeared at Hong Kong’s West Kowloon court on Tuesday.

Cardinal Zen and the five others were trustees of the now-defunct 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which was set up in 2019 to assist protesters who required financial assistance with legal or medical costs.

Hong Kong
Hong Kong singer Denise Ho, Hong Kong scholar Hui Po-keung, Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen and barrister Margaret Ng were among those facing court (Kin Cheung/AP)

They were charged with failing to register the fund as an organization with the police — an offence that could incur a fine of up to 10,000 Hong Kong dollars (£1,000).

The trial will begin on September 19 and will take place over five days.

Cardinal Zen’s arrest was condemned internationally, with the Vatican saying that it was monitoring developments.

The charges against the six comes after Hong Kong launched a crackdown on political dissent in recent years.

The police launched an investigation into the fund on national security grounds in September 2021. A month later, the fund said it would stop operating, citing the city’s deteriorating political environment.

Hong Kong
Cardinal Joseph Zen’s arrest sparked international condemnation (Kin Cheung/AP)

Scores of pro-democracy activists have been arrested under a sweeping National Security Law imposed on the city by Beijing in 2020 following the demonstrations, including veteran lawmaker Martin Lee and publisher Jimmy Lai. The law outlaws subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion, and has since been used to arrest over 150 people in the city.

Pro-democracy news outlets such as Apple Daily and Stand News have been forced to shut following national security investigations.

Electoral laws have also been amended to ensure that only “patriots” are allowed to govern the city, effectively preventing pro-democracy supporters from taking office.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal