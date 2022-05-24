Thousands attend funeral for Revolutionary Guard colonel shot dead in Iran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands attend funeral for Revolutionary Guard colonel shot dead in Iran

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 12:14 pm
Relatives mourn over the flag draped coffin of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Col. Hassan Sayyad (AP)
Relatives mourn over the flag draped coffin of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Col. Hassan Sayyad (AP)

Thousands of mourners have poured into the streets of Tehran to pay their respects to a senior Revolutionary Guard member fatally shot by two gunmen on a motorcycle at the weekend.

The killing of Col Hassan Sayyad Khodaei in Tehran on Sunday bore the hallmarks of previous deadly shootings in Iran which were blamed on Israel, such as those targeting the country’s nuclear scientists.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack. Iranian officials have blamed “global arrogance”, which is code for the United States and Israel, for Col Khodaei’s killing.

The funeral procession snaked through the main Tehran cemetery as mourners shouted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

Iranian Guard banner
A banner showing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Col Hassan Sayyad Khodaei (AP)

A prominent poster hailed Col Khodaei as a martyr along with Gen Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian general killed in a US drone strike in 2020 in Iraq, and featured tattered Israeli, American and British flags.

“Iran is a victim of terrorism,” the banner declared, overlaid with the logos of Mossad and the US Central Intelligence Agency.

Guard commander Gen Hossein Salami as well as Gen Esmail Ghaani, leader of Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force, attended the funeral.

Gen Ghaani also offered condolences at Col Khodaei’s home on Monday night.

Iran’s nuclear negotiator visited the crime scene, underlining the government’s shock.

The colonel's son weeps
The son of Col Khodaei weeps over his flag-draped coffin (AP)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has vowed revenge. A street in Tehran has already been named after the colonel.

The 50-year-old Col Khodaei remains a shadowy figure, and Iran has yet to offer biographic detail beyond saying that he was a member of the elite Quds Force that oversees operations abroad through Iran’s allied militias across the Middle East.

The Guard has described him as “defender of the shrine” — a reference to Iranians who support militias fighting the extremist Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

The manner of his killing has evoked previous targeted attacks by Israel in Iran.

Thousands of mourners
Mourners attend the funeral ceremony (AP)

In November 2020, a top Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed while travelling in a car outside Tehran.

Women in black chadors wailed and wept over Col Khodaei’s coffin, an ornate box covered with flowers and draped with the Iranian flag and mourning symbols of the Shia faith.

Iranian security forces are still pursuing the assailants, who escaped, state media reported. Authorities have yet to make any arrests over the killing.

The procession took place as a sandstorm blanketed Iran, closing schools and government offices in the capital.

