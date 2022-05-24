Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to face Gennady Golovkin in trilogy fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to face Gennady Golovkin in trilogy fight

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 5:47 pm
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will attempt to settle his feud with Gennady Golovkin in September (Liam McBurney/PA)
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will step back down to super-middleweight to defend his status as undisputed champion against Gennady Golovkin in a trilogy fight on September 17.

Alvarez (57-2-2, 39KOs) remains the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO champion at 168lbs despite being outpointed by Russia’s Dmitry Bivol earlier this month when venturing up to light-heavyweight.

The Mexican has decided against an immediate rematch and will instead look to settle a long-running feud against Golovkin, the WBA and IBF middleweight champion who will be moving up a division.

Many thought Golovkin won their opening bout in September 2017 only for a draw to be declared while Alvarez claimed a narrow points decision 12 months later, with both contests held at middleweight.

“I feel very happy and proud to be able to give the best fights and this fight won’t be an exception,” said Alvarez.

The venue for the third fight will be announced “soon” according to promoters Matchroom Boxing although Las Vegas is the early favourite, with the city’s T-Mobile Arena staging the first two showdowns.

“The Canelo v GGG trilogy is the biggest fight in boxing and I am delighted to get this made for September 17,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “These are two men that bitterly dislike each other and want to end this incredible series with a blistering KO.

Gennady Golovkin is a unified world middleweight champion (Nick Potts/PA)
“I truly believe this will be the most thrilling fight between these two great champions and it will be fireworks from the first bell to the last man standing.”

The heavy-handed Golovkin (42-1-1, 37KOs), who at 40 is nine years older than his next opponent, has won all four fights since suffering the only defeat of his professional career against Alvarez.

Golovkin, who stopped Japan’s Ryota Murata inside nine rounds last month to become unified world middleweight champion again, said simply: “I hope to see you on September 17.”

